Boss Rodney McAree admits Glentoran need to show more hunger as title hopes now all but over

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree admits his team’s scoreless draw against Glenavon at the BetMcLean Oval on Tuesday night means the Danske Bank Premiership title has almost certainly disappeared over the horizon for another season.

It was a 90 minutes that will not live long in the memory of the east Belfast faithful — but one McAree’s boys needed to win to have any chance of ending their Gibson Cup drought which reaches back to 2009.

Although they have two games in hand, the Glens are a whopping 16 points behind high-flying Larne.

Tuesday was the climax of a horrible two days for McAree and his team. They lost at Cliftonville on Saturday, which was the first time the former Coleraine chief tasted defeat since taking over from Mick McDermott in January.

They were big favourites to get back on track against Gary Hamilton’s erratic Lurgan Blues, but it was the visitors who had their smiles on their faces at the finish.

“On another night we could have come in at half-time two or three goals up,” confessed McAree. “You’ve got to take your chances when the fall to you.

“Unfortunately, we huffed and puffed and just didn’t show the desire and determination to go on and win the game, which is the most frustrating thing.

“If we want to achieve anything at this club... if Glentoran want to achieve anything, we must show a bigger hunger and more desire to win a game of football like that.

“It’s now going to be very, very difficult for us. I look at the position Larne are in; it’s going to be very difficult for any team to catch them.

“All we can do is concentrate in our next League game whenever it comes around. We have 10 League fixtures left, so we must see how many points we can reel in.

“It’s hasn’t been a good couple of days... I don’t know whether you would call it a blip or not — we’ve lost one and drawn one. In the grand scheme of things, we were trying to fight our way back into the title race, but we’ve hit a massive bump on the road.

“Our aim now is to try and accumulate as many points to finish as high up the table as possible. It was a massive two points dropped in terms of our overall points tally come the end of the season.”

McAree must now lift his team for Saturday’s Irish Cup Quarter-Final clash with Crusaders at Seaview.

He added: “It’s now massive; it will be a full-house and a great atmosphere; one the players should relish. So, we can’t afford to dwell on what happened on Tuesday.

“It was one of those nights, it was painful and hard to take. I’ve come to Glentoran as a manager of other clubs and, the aim was to stay in the game as long as possible.

“You always want to hear a grumble coming from the crowd. At that stage, the visiting manager will always feel his team is gaining a little bit of confidence.

“I still felt something would drop for us, even late on. We had a couple of efforts that were just inches way and we had one knocked off the line.

“We had two great chances early on, but the goalkeeper (Rory Brown) pulled off a wonder save to keep out Terry Devlin’s first header. He also did well with the second one.

“They were two great runs into the box by Terry, he freed himself up; it was all textbook stuff except for the finish, and Rory must be given credit. That’s what he is there for.

“I certainly wouldn’t question Terry’s part; his honest and the effort he puts into the game. It just wasn’t to be. It was one of those games, they (Glenavon) grew in stature as it progressed.”