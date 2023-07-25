Boss Tiernan Lynch vows Larne will bounce back strong after ‘tough’ Ballkani defeat

Larne striker Andy Ryan aims a shot at goal during the game in Pristina against Ballkani

Tiernan Lynch says his side will learn a lot from their Europa Conference League qualifying defeat in Kosovo

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch admitted it was a tough night for his men in Pristina, but vowed that they will regroup and come out fighting in the second leg despite trailing 3-0 against Ballkani.

The Invermen are staring down the barrel of a European exit after the first-leg defeat in their Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round tie in Kosovo.

A 25th-minute penalty from Albion Rrahmani and further goals from Almir Kryeziu and Nazmi Gripshi leave the Kosovan champions in a commanding position ahead of the return leg at Solitude on Thursday, August 3.

“It was a tough night at the office, they were a good side and we probably didn’t defend as well as we expected,” reflected Lynch.

“It would be easy for me to throw cups around or lose my head, but it wasn’t about that. We need to assess things and have a go in the second leg. After going a few goals down, we lost a bit of confidence and weren’t brave enough.”

Larne went into the tie on the back of last week’s disappointing 3-2 aggregate defeat after extra-time at the hands of Finnish side HJK Helsinki in the First Qualifying Round of the Champions League.

“It was a difficult game for us. The big difference from HJK was they were penetrative and went forward at every opportunity,” added Lynch.

“They caused us real problems and knocked the ball around really well.

“They played in the group stages last year and it showed. There is a lot of quality in their team and, though it was tough, it was a learning experience for us and we can look at the things we can improve on.

“It was humid but we won’t make excuses. On the night, they were better than us. Let’s call a spade a spade. We could have done better in certain situations, but I can’t fault the players’ hunger and work ethic. We need to look at how we can be better.”

Ballkani lost 4-2 over two legs to Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets in the Champions League despite winning their home fixture 2-0.

Meanwhile, Larne are working on an exciting new partnership with Newcastle United which will transform their youth development approach.

The link-up with the Premier League institution will provide opportunities for both clubs to enhance their training and playing opportunities for emerging talent.

It’s an ambitious move that reflects the Irish Premiership champions’ determination to become even more professional and give a platform for young players to live their professional dreams.

Both clubs may be operating at different levels, but the partnership reflects Larne’s focus on creating the best environment for rising stars.

In 2018, the club partnered up with the Steven Gerrard Academy to become the first football team in Northern Ireland to offer 16-18-year-olds a full-time Scholarship Programme combining education and professional training.

Elsewhere, Ballymena United have confirmed that David Parkhouse has left the club by mutual consent.