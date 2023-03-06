Both benches hail Nedas Maciulaitis’ display as Carrick see off Portadown

It can’t be often that coaching staff from both clubs single out the same player for praise in their post-match anyalysis.

Given that Nedas Maciulaitis’ impact was the big difference between Carrick Rangers and Portadown, it was little wonder that the Gers’ assistant boss and the manager who gave him his Irish League debut some six years ago were both throwing compliments in his direction.

The 23-year-old produced a great touch to tee up Emmett McGuckin’s opener and, after Mark Russell equalised, Maciulaitis stole the show. He showed superb technique to volley home his first from 12 yards out nine minutes into the second-half and then raced onto Lloyd Anderson’s pass to seal the points.

“They were two fantastic goals and the first one, I don’t think he even attempts if he isn’t confident and that has been Nedas since he arrived at the club,” said Scott Irvine, whose spell in temporary charge is now over after manager Stuart King completed his five-match touchline ban.

“He loves it and you can tell that by how he is playing and once he was put through for the second goal, it was never in doubt just because of the way he has been. He has been absolutely top drawer since he came to the club.

“For Nedas to be keeping James McLaughlin out of the team says it all.

“I know there was loads of interest in him in January and we are just over the moon that we got him and he wanted to be part of what we are trying to do.”

Ports boss Niall Currie didn’t have much praise for his own players after seeing a sharp dip in the level of performance compared to their recent back-to-back wins against Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts, and the defeat is a dent to the momentum built up in their battle to avoid relegation.

Maciulaitis’ display, however, sparked memories of his previous spell in charge of the club when he was forced to blood youngsters due to a ban on signing professionals.

“Nedas had a couple of great finishes and there’s a lad who I would have certainly kept at Portadown if I had still been here but, fair play to him, he’s gone on — like I thought he would — he’s doing really well and I’m glad to see it for him,” said Currie.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Rodgers, Upton (Stedman 74), McKeown, Chapman, Wilson (Igiehon 74), McCawl, Russell, Teggart, McElroy, Friel (O’Sullivan 61). Unused subs: Barr, Jordan, Walker.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning, Surgenor, Ervin, Reece Glendinning (Buchanan-Rolleston 88), Forsythe, Cherry, Anderson (Andrews 90), Mitchell, Tilney, Maciulaitis (Gawne 88), McGuckin (McLaughlin 88). Unused subs: Hogg, Dupree.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn).

Man of the match: Nedas Maciulaitis

Match rating: 7/10