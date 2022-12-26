Boxing Day football: Belfast traffic delays expected due to Irish League games

Glentoran will play Linfield at The Oval in east Belfast on Monday, while Crusaders will take on Cliftonville at Seaview in north Belfast

Drivers have been warned of significant traffic ahead of Glentoran’s clash against Linfield and Crusaders’ north Belfast derby with Cliftonville on Monday.

The PSNI have warned that there will be restrictions put in place with delays expected around the Oval and Seaview stadiums.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "With two significant football matches in the greater Belfast area today, road users and those attending the matches are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

"In east Belfast, delays can be expected in the Newtownards Road area from 12.30pm to 2.15pm and then from 3.30pm through to 4.30pm.

"In north Belfast, delays can be expected on the Shore Road between 1.30pm to 3.15pm and then again from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

"Match organisers will have no waiting cones placed near both venues to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure emergency vehicle access to the venues and local communities.”