Boyce: ‘Absolute madness’ to restrict Irish League fans if bumper crowd allowed for Super Cup

It's hoped the Executive will lift restrictions to allow fans back to Irish League games

Former FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce says it would be “absolute madness” if Irish League attendances were limited after a bumper crowd at the Super Cup in August.

Since the pandemic arrived last year, clubs have been playing either behind closed doors or in front of limited numbers but, as Covid-19 restrictions ease, there is hope a significant number of supporters will be allowed to attend next month’s European fixtures and the league games from the end of August.

The Irish FA netted a significant coup in bringing the UEFA Super Cup to Windsor Park on August 11 and it’s anticipated that thousands of fans will pack into the international venue to see Chelsea take on Villarreal.

Windsor’s capacity is 18,600 but the last time more than 18,000 fans were seen at the venue was back in November 2019, when Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side played out a goalless draw with Netherlands.

It’s still anticipated that the NI Executive will allow a large crowd to attend the clash involving the Champions League and Europa League winners and Boyce says all restrictions on Irish League attendances would have to go.

“The Premiership season starts on August 28 and we want no restrictions on supporters,” said the former Cliftonville chairman.

“It would be absolute madness to have thousands at Windsor Park for the Super Cup and the restrictions for Irish League attendances weren’t lifted.

“There’s nowhere near that sort of attendance will come to our European or Danske Bank Premiership matches.”

FIFA vice-president David Martin said the increased attendances at the Euro 2020 finals has generated fresh hope that the Executive will allow a significant crowd to attend the UEFA Super Cup clash.

The crowd capacity at Wembley will be raised to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, meaning the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the games.

Jim Boyce. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

UEFA officials and fans visiting England for the decider without quarantining will be subject to restrictions, while strict entry requirements could be in place for the Super Cup.

Supporters attending the games at Wembley need to have a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination, which means two vaccine doses, 14 days before the fixture they are attending.

Boyce added: “I hope to attend the game and see many of my friends from UEFA.

“Hopefully a large number of fans will be able to attend as it’s a big attraction for Northern Ireland.

“Michel Platini, before he moved on, said the Super Cup would come to Windsor and now the Irish FA have managed to bring it here and it’s great.

“If it’s played with less than 50 per cent capacity, it would be very disappointing.

“We are waiting to see what the Executive agree to. I’m not expecting any announcement until the Euros are over.

“We have our own devolved Government and we hope they can recognise it’s a big attraction.”

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is poised to be awarded the final of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League as compensation for the city’s inability to host its allocation of Euro 2020 matches.