Brave Linfield lose out to late Legia Warsaw winner after red card hampers hopes in Champions League qualifier

Legia Warsaw 1-0 Linfield

Just how disappointed 10-man Linfield will be with their narrow Champions League exit says it all about a brave display at Legia Warsaw.

David Healy’s side were undone by an 82nd minute winner, seven minutes after Kirk Millar was dismissed for two bookings, one of which appeared harsh.

They can certainly take heart from a mature defensive display that frustrated their fancied hosts for the vast majority of the game.

Mark Stafford and 21-year-old Ross Larkin delivered two mammoth displays at the heart of defence while the three-man central midfield of Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon and Bastien Hery were equally hard working.

The Blues now enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League, with the draw to take place on August 31 and the match set for Thursday, September 17.

Legia, as expected of 1/12 pre-match favourites, bossed possession throughout the first half but, as the break edged closer, looked less likely to break through the Linfield back line.

Playing with five across midfield behind sole striker Shayne Lavery, wingers Niall Quinn and Kirk Millar had their work cut out with defensive duties and, early on, it looked like the Legia full-backs could work space to launch attacks wide in the final third.

As the half matured, however, those gaps were plugged, limiting the hosts more and more to hopeful balls into the box. The best chance of the half came when eye-catching Brazilian winger Luquinhas made room inside the area with a one-two and delivered a low ball in to striker Tomas Pekhart, whose shot was well blocked by Niall Quinn. Pekhart had another opportunity when a right-wing cross found him but his header was plucked from the air impressively by Linfield keeper Chris Johns.

The hard-working Blues midfield were able to set their side away on a few attacks of their own. From the best of those, Millar's wicked free-kick was headed at goal by Mark Stafford but former Celtic stopper Artur Boruc tipped it round the post.

Legia started the second half in similar fashion, on the front foot. They won a series of corner kicks but couldn’t make any count as Linfield’s stubborn defence continued to stand tall.

Their next big chance came from a familiar route, with full-back Mladenovic playing a one-two to get in on the left flank, but his shot was well deflected over by Stafford.

The game was to change with 15 minutes on the clock, with Millar handed a red card he would have every right to feel aggrieved about. There was nothing contentious about his second yellow when he slid in a took out Luquinhas, missing the ball, but the same couldn’t be said about his first booking.

That had come on 55 minutes when, going for a bouncing ball, he caught his opponent. There was no intent and, with the ball there to be won, it seemed an incredibly harsh decision. For it to have such a huge bearing on the game will no doubt sting.

The winner arrived just seven minutes after the dismissal, when substitute Jose Kante lived up to his goal-scoring reputation with a neat side-step and ruthless finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Against all odds, Linfield came within the width of a post of forcing extra time when dazzling summer signing Christy Manzinga cut in from the left wing and lashed a stunning right-footed shot across Boruc and off the post.

It would have been a spectacular goal at the most crucial of times for the Blues but it wasn’t to be. There’s always the Europa League.

And if they can deliver more performances like this, another thrilling run towards the ultimate group stage dream certainly isn’t beyond them.