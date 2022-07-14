Brilliant Linfield earn shot at Euro jackpot after extra-time win over The New Saints

Linfield 2 TNS 0 (AET) (Blues win 2-1 on aggregate)

All looked lost. Linfield were going out of the Champions League. Enter the legend that is Jamie Mulgrew to produce one of the greatest moments of his outstanding Windsor Park career.

Mulgrew’s injury time stunner kept the Blues in the competition and then Ethan Devine’s brilliant extra-time finish against The New Saints took them into the next round and, more importantly, just one tie away from a place in the group stages of European football and THREE MILLION quid.

Linfield are now 180 minutes away from history and a spot in the group phase of the Europa Conference League.

Typically with UEFA it is complicated because the Irish League’s top team will have to lose in the Champions League and Europa League before they are involved in a Europa Conference League play-off, but for now the simple fact is that Linfield’s Euro dream is still alive.

They have captain marvel Mulgrew, a substute last night, to thank for that. He’s won TEN league titles with Linfield and numerous other trophies but for a single, glorious moment what happened four minutes into stoppage time will be hard to top.

With the score 0-0 and The New Saints set to triumph 1-0 on aggregate, the midfielder, who had come on as a late second half substitute collected the ball outside the area after a corner had been cleared.

He steadied himself before unleashing a scorcher that rocketed into the top corner of the net from 25 yards. Breathtaking.

It was a goal from the gods. The Windsor Park faithful erupted in relief and in homage to one of the most popular players ever to pull on a blue shirt.

The stadium was jumping then and in the 94th minute proper it was bouncing again when David Healy’s side scored a classy team goal with three more substitutes combining perfectly to seal a memorable success.

Jordan Stewart’s searching pass was chased down by Chris McKee. He ran his heart out to reach the ball and had the presence of mind to deliver a wonderful cross into the area where Devine was clever enough to beat the defender to the ball and caress it into the net. Sensational.

What a win for Linfield and what a night for manager Healy. He’s already won domestic trebles and doubles plus five league titles in six years. European glory and the group stages would enhance his reputation even more.

He was close before when his team went down on away goals to Azerbaijan side Qarabag in a play-off for the Europa League group phase. He’ll be determined to go all the way this time.

After fighting so hard to beat Cliftonville to the Irish League title last season to qualify for the most prestigious competition in club football, they refused to be knocked out of it at the first time of asking. Here’s the difference between winning and losing against TNS.

To repeat victory takes Linfield one tie away from becoming the first Irish League side into the groups in Europe.

Defeat would have meant they would still have had three ties to win to achieve that feat.

Victory keeps them in the Champions League where they will play Bodo/Glint from Norway in the second qualifying round. Even if they lose that they go to into the Europa League and a defeat in that competition will move them towards the Europa Conference play-off.

Linfield players celebrate with goalscorer Jamie Mulgrew

The only sour note of the night was Joel Cooper being stretchered off injured in extra time. It looked a bad one.

Before kick-off there was a buzz inside the stadium and an air of expectancy amongst the Linfield supporters with Healy making a point of applauding the fans before the action commenced.

When it did the Irish League champions were the better side with Cooper prominent. One tantalising run on the left flank ended with a teasing cross that just evaded the head of Robbie McDaid on his home debut.

From the same area Stephen Fallon also whipped in an inviting delivery which was met by Daniel Finlayson at the back post with TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts making a fine save.

Linfield were dominant in the first 30 minutes. They were pinging the ball about with confidence and composure but too often in the final third their attacks were breaking down. That was the one disappointing aspect of their play.

TNS were clearly concerned though with goalkeeper Roberts booked for time wasting as early as the 33rd minute.

Healy’s men kept coming with the increasingly influential Chris Shields delivering a super cross into the box just before the break but McDaid’s diving header didn’t have the power to trouble Roberts who, moments later, also comfortably saved a Cooper drive.

After the break Johns brilliantly denied Declan McManus as TNS took control.

Reinforcements were required and the Blues boss called on Stewart and McKee in the 67th minute. Mulgrew and Devine soon joined them.

Devine was crucial in Linfield’s title success last term with late, late goals. In six minutes of injury time he was inches away from adding another one, hitting the bar from Kirk Millar’s cross.

He would have his goalden moment later on after the heroics of Mulgrew had sent the tie into extra time.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Millar (Pepper 99), McClean (Stewart 67), Cooper, McDaid (Devine 78), Hall (Mulgrew 78), M Clarke, Finlayson (McKee 67), Fallon (Palmer 99). Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Quinn, A Clarke, Archer.

THE NEW SAINTS: Roberts, Marriott, Davies (Husdon 111), Astles, Routledge, Brobbell, McManus, Redmond (Clark 68), Williams (Cleslewicz 77), Smith (Daniels 106), Davies (Pask 83). Subs not used: Atherton, Canavan, Kirkman, Lock, Warder, Cornish.

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Man of the match: Joel Cooper (Linfield)

Match rating: 6/10.