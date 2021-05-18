Burnley end interest in Portadown duo

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown pair George Tipton and Lee Bonis are to stay at Shamrock Park after completing a week-long stint at Burnley.

Manager Matthew Tipton — who is also George’s father — isn’t expecting the Premier League club to follow up their interest in the pair at this stage following their stint at Turf Moor.

Both played their part as Portadown beat Carrick Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to record a fourth win in their last six home matches.

“I thought they both played well against Carrick, I don’t know if that’s because they were away or because they know they are good players. I was happy with them,” said Tipton.

Portadown striker Lee Bonis

“I was happy that they got the opportunity to go there. It won’t go any further currently, but if they keep performing for us then all the better.”

Bonis scored the 14th goal of his debut season in the top flight when he put the Ports 1-0 up.

The 21-year-old Portadown-born marksman — who was playing Mid-Ulster League football with Seagoe just two years ago — now has two more matches to achieve the goal target set for him by his manager.

“We challenged Lee to get 15 goals, which I think people maybe thought was a little bit overambitious at the start of the season, but I think 15 goals for a striker is a decent return for the first year in the Premiership — and certainly a bottom-six team,” said Tipton. “I don’t know if anyone else around us has even got to double figures.”