Busy run of fixtures won’t dilute desire to retain BetMcLean Cup, insists Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

Tonight’s Quarter-Final encounter with Newry City represents the second of five games in a fortnight for the Reds, who began the sequence with a battling 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Though the next couple of weeks offer up Danske Bank Premiership engagements with Glenavon, Linfield and Dungannon Swifts, McLaughlin maintains that he and his players will be giving full focus to this evening’s game.

“We often find ourselves in runs of games like this and everybody in the squad knows it’s important they’re ready to play because they could be called upon at any time,” said the Cliftonville chief, who oversaw a programme of five fixtures in just 13 days at the start of last month.

“It’s very testing because, as a part-time side, you don’t really get a chance to work on things on the training pitch; you just go from one game to preparing for the next. You’ll get a recovery session in if you can but you don’t get the time you might want to look at certain situations or try to fix things that haven’t been working.

“That’s not a complaint, though. If you’re playing midweek cup games, it means you’re still in the cups and that’s exactly what we want.

“I’d much rather be busy playing a cup match on a Tuesday night rather than resting up and just getting ready for the Saturday because we’ve been put out of the cup.”

The BetMcLean Cup carries particular significance for Cliftonville, with the trophy having taken up residence at Solitude for five of the last 10 seasons and, with memories of their dramatic comeback against Coleraine in February’s Final still fresh in the memory, McLaughlin says his players will be going all out to book a Semi-Final place tonight.

“It’s our trophy at the minute and we want to defend it,” he added.

“The way we won it last season was very special and we still remember the crowd that came out to support us and the celebrations and everything that went along with it.

“We want to get there again and repeat that and the only way to do that is if we beat Newry and then win what would be a very tough semi-final.”

Though his side put four unanswered goals past City exactly a month ago, McLaughlin expects a stern test from Darren Mullen’s charges.

“They’ll come here and attack us and try to win the game,” he explained.

“That’s the way Darren’s team have always played and you wouldn’t expect anything different from them this time.

“We had a good win against them a few weeks ago but they created some really good chances in that match and, on another day, you just never know. Since they’ve come into the Premiership, they’ve shown they’re a talented team that deserves to be respected.

“I think it’ll be a different game to Saturday’s. Carrick came to Solitude to defend in numbers and they did it very well. They frustrated us and we found it very tough to break them down, but I think both sets of supporters can expect to see two teams really going for it from the start this time.”