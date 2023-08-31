Caitlin McGuinness fires Cliftonville to League Cup glory with stunning hat-trick against Sion Swifts

Cliftonville 3 Sion Swifts 1

It was once, twice, three times Caitlin McGuinness as Cliftonville Ladies recorded another piece of history.

The rampant Reds beat Sion Swifts Ladies 3-1, with McGuinness scoring all three goals, to lift the Women’s Premiership League Cup for the first time.

Following on from breaking their league title duck last term, the Reds now have a domestic clean sweep in their sights. With the County Antrim Cup and now the League Cup already in the Solitude trophy cabinet, it can’t be ruled out.

The Reds produced a classy performance right from the start, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes.

The opening goal was trademark Cliftonville. A patient start followed by a quick break and ending with a clinical finish.

Kelsie Burrows picked out the run of Abbie Magee on the right. She made ground forward before finding Vicky Carleton wide and Caitlin McGuinness made enough contact with her low cross to take the ball pat Jeni Currie, who couldn’t stop it crossing the line despite a desperate scramble.

Before Sion Swifts could settle themselves after that setback they found themselves 2-0 down.

The move came down the opposite side of the side of the pitch from a different situation, but the end result was the same from the same player.

Marissa Callaghan showed great composure in waiting for the ball to drop just right from Hannah Doherty’s throw in before hooking a cross from the touchline to the near post where Caitlin McGuinness stole in to send a lopping header into the air before the ball dropped at the far post.

Such was Cliftonville’s dominance of possession Sion Swifts had hardly had anything like meaningful possession in the Reds half by that stage.

When they did get the ball Caoirse Doherty, Zoe McGlynn and Naomi McLaughlin were never afforded the time or space needed to create anything such was the speed at which Magee, Burrows, Fi Morgan and Hannah Doherty were on top of them, with Louise McDaniel and Toni Leigh Finnegan always willing to do the same in midfield.

Had Currie not produced a superb full-length save to tip Carleton’s 25-yard effort onto the crossbar midway through the first half it might have been game over, but Sion Swifts were still alive and when they did get to play the kind of football they are known for they produced the best chance of the match 10 minutes from half time.

The ball moved quickly through McGlynn, Teegan Lynch and McLaughlin which set up Caoirse Doherty to go one-on-one with Rachel Norney and the Cliftonville goalkeeper produced a fine save diving to her left.

Caitlin and sister Kirsty cursed their luck as both went close to adding a third either side of the break, the latter just missing out on a hat-trick when she could only divert the ball past the far post from Doherty’s cross. The elder sibling went even closer, hitting the post early in the second half after pouncing on some lax play at the back.

Those misses only served to keep Sion Swifts alive in the game and a change of shape, with Lauren Haynes dropping in to make a three at the back and releasing Kelly Crompton higher on the right had already seen them enjoy more possession of the ball before they sparked hopes of a comeback.

Brown’s 25-yard free kick was too hot to handle when she saw space to the right of the wall and Norney couldn’t deal with the pace of the ball as she spilled it into the net.

The spark, however, never turned into a fire and Sion never built on the momentum of scoring before any flames were extinguished by the Reds third goal. Caitlin McGuinness timed her run to perfection to stay onside after Finnegan met Currie’s kick out and she produced a fine finish to complete her hat-trick – and secure the silverware to boot.

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Norney, Magee (O McGuinness 66 mins), Burrows, Morgan, H Doherty (White 86 mins), Finnegan, McDaniel (Maxwell 66 mins), Callaghan, Carleton, C McCguinness (Irvine 90 mins), K McGuinness (Reilly 90 mins). Unused subs: Markey, Irvine, Shaw.

SION SWIFTS LADIES: Currie, Crompton (Sheerin 90 mins), Neal, McArter, McGlade, Lynch, Haynes, Brown, C Doherty, McGlynn, McLaughlin. Unused subs: Tebbet, Canning, McFarland, Long, Walsh, O’Neill.

Referee: Arleen Campbell

Player of the match: Caitlin McGuinness

Match rating: 8/10