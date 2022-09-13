Caitlin McGuinness hits four to maintain Cliftonville Ladies’ eight-point lead at the top of the Women’s Premiership

Caitlin McGuinness hit a superb four-goal haul to help Cliftonville Ladies maintain their eight point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership.

Danielle Maxwell too weaved her magic on the right wing and the quality of her crosses caused mayhem in the Mid Ulster Ladies defence as the Reds strolled to a 6-0 win.

Maxwell got going early, putting the ball low into the box for McGuinness to finish from close range after only three minutes.

McGuinness should have already doubled her tally from the same source before she headed in her second from another Maxwell delivery.

Marissa Callaghan missed the chance to add to the lead when she sent a penalty wide after Abbie Magee had been fouled inside the box, but she made amends within a few minutes, pouncing after Maxwell sent another dangerous ball into the box before firing into the net.

There was a lucky escape for the Reds shortly before half-time when Jessica Magee sent an effort off a post after Megan Moran lost possession when trying to keep the ball in play at the end of an action-packed first-half.

Moran was more accurate at the other end minutes into the second period when she tapped home Cliftonville’s fourth after Toni Leigh Finnegan had picked her out inside the box.

McGuiness sealed her hat trick with an easy finish before going one-on-one for her fourth.

Late goals from Caragh Hamilton and Imogen Lancaster kept Glentoran Women in the title hunt after they were given a scare by Sion Swifts Ladies. Kerry Beattie had shot the Glens in front before Kerryanne Brown equalised.

Crusaders Strikers kept a tight grip on third place with a comfortable 5-0 win over Lisburn Ladies. Four goals came before half-time, with Megan Ingram scoring early and Morganne Beggs doubling the lead before Emily Wilson netted twice. Abi Redmond struck a late fifth.

Linfield Ladies were the biggest winners, putting seven past Derry City Women. Ebony Lecky was quick off the mark to give them the lead within the first couple of minutes and they went goal crazy in the second-half with Carla Devine, Sienna Lecky (2), Louise McFredrick and Kerry Halliday (2) on target in a resounding victory.