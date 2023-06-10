Caitlin McGuinness leads rampant Cliftonville in 15-goal demolition of Ballymena

A magnificent four-goal haul from Caitlin McGuinness helped Cliftonville Ladies record the biggest win of the season to keep them hot on the heels of Glentoran Women at the top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

The Reds smashed 15 goals past a punch-drunk Ballymena United Women while at the same time recording a seventh clean sheet in nine games.

It is the Glens who stay top though — albeit with a game more played — after they defeated Crusaders Strikers 4-0.

Goals from Caitlin McGuinness and a Catherine Shaw shot that hit the net via a deflection off Naomi Bamford had Cliftonville 2-0 up after 10 minutes.

Danielle Maxwell provided the finish for their third on 22 minutes before they slipped through the gears to net five more in the space of 12 minutes before half time — another own goal, this time via Megan Davidson, before McGuinness made it five and Marissa Callaghan smashed home a sixth.

Fi Morgan netted a superb long-range effort and it was 8-0 at the break when Callaghan got her second, this time from the penalty spot.

Joely Andrews was on target in Glentoran's victory

The goal rush continued with five in the first 17 minutes of the second half. McGuinness completed her hat-trick and then hit her fourth either side of Maxwell’s second of the game. Toni Leigh Finnegan took the scoreline to 12-0, equalling the Reds’ tally against Larne Women earlier in the season before Shaw netted a later hat-trick.

Glentoran had the points secured before half time against Crusaders, Joely Andrews and a Kerry Beattie double putting them 3-1 up with just over 20 minutes gone before Emily Wilson netted five minutes before half time. Sam Kelly then struck a fifth in the closing minutes.

Linfield Women got going early against Lisburn Ladies, Mia Moore beating the offside trap — although Lisburn protested otherwise — to put them 1-0 up inside the opening few minutes.

The second came nine minutes before half time when Kerri Halliday was brought down inside the box and she stepped up to score the penalty. Halliday then made it 3-0 early in the second half with a tap-in at the far post and substitute Emily Reid netted a late double to make it 5-0.

Sion Swifts survived a scare before beating Derry City Women 4-2. Coming from behind early in the second half after leading 1-0 after just five minutes and sealing the victory in the 11th minute of injury time.

Hollie Johnston also scored four as Larne Women made it back-to-back wins with a 4-1 victory over Mid Ulster Ladies, with Claire Rooney getting their goal.