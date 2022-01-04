Callum Marshall’s Premier League move confirmed as Linfield teenager tipped for top future

Callum Marshall was part of the Linfield Swifts team beaten by Newington in the Steel & Sons Cup final on Christmas Day. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Linfield’s Callum Marshall has become the latest Irish League prospect to move to an English Premier League side.

The 17-year-old’s move to West Ham United has been finalised following a successful trial before Christmas.

Marshall, from Glengormley, made his first senior appearances for the Blues earlier this season, five in all while scoring his first senior goal during the 11-0 League Cup win over PSNI at Windsor Park.

Having joined the club’s Scholarship programme at the start of the season and trained with the first team for the first half of the campaign, Marshall has now been tipped for a successful career across the water by Linfield boss David Healy.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for him at such a leading Premiership club in West Ham United,” said Healy.

"He’s been training with our first team squad all season and he’s made a very positive impression on all our players and staff. We are sure he has the attitude and determination that will be required to make the most of this amazing opportunity that has come his way.

“Everyone at Linfield is delighted with the recognition that both Callum and the club’s Scholarship scheme has earned and we will all be monitoring Callum’s progress with a keen interest.”

Marshall joins the likes of Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Sam McClelland (Chelsea) and Shea Charles (Manchester City) as Northern Irish prospects at Premier League clubs, not to mention his former Linfield team-mate Ruairi McConville, who moved to Brighton last summer.

“Callum came over before Christmas and trained with our U18s squad,” explained West Ham’s Academy Manager Ricky Martin. “He made a really big impact and impression here, so we’re now excited to welcome him to east London and into our Academy of Football family.

“We hope he will have a very successful career at the Football Club.”