Cammy Palmer has already proved his worth to demanding Linfield dressing room, says David Healy

Cameron Palmer may have only been at Linfield since January but David Healy is convinced the 20-year-old midfielder has already earned the respect of the demanding senior stars in the Windsor Park dressing room.

Former Rangers ace Palmer was exceptional on Saturday as the Blues beat Dungannon Swifts 5-2 scoring his side’s final goal after Navid Nasseri, Stephen Fallon and Andrew Waterworth (2) found the net earlier to set up an intriguing Irish Cup quarter-final tomorrow night at Championship side Loughgall.

Palmer moved to Linfield at the start of the year and with injuries in the centre of the park for the champions has excelled, impressing Healy and team-mates alike. At the weekend Linfield legends George Dunlop and Lee Doherty, in the national stadium doing media work, joined the fan club.

Healy said: “Cameron’s performances since arriving have been outstanding. Against Dungannon he started off a little slow but as the game wore on he got fitter and stronger and has that natural athleticism to go and win the ball back. He’s always snarling at people and poking and nipping in.

“He’s a confident boy on and off the pitch. He’s from a good background and is a mature boy for his age. Sometimes you are wary when you bring a young boy in from across the water. Is their mentality and hunger and drive still there? Cammy has been sensational.

“Sometimes at a place like Linfield you need to earn the right in the dressing room. You have to gel on the training pitch and Cammy’s done that. You also have to prove to the players that have been here that you can take the team forward and certainly Cammy has more than done that already and has earned the respect of senior professionals in the dressing room.”

Dungannon’s goals in either half from the energetic Caolin Coyle, following a flowing move, and Shane McGinty, whose injury time strike was a cracker, were the best of the contest but ultimately not enough. Swifts boss Dean Shiels was disappointed with the goals that gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at the interval and from there it was an uphill task.

“At half-time we knew we had to stay in the game but conceded the third too early. In a Cup game when you are 3-1 down you have a decision to make. Do you just protect and go home and lose 3-1 or do you go for it and we had a go but it wasn’t good enough in the end,” said Shiels who lost goalkeeper Roy Carroll to an elbow injury in the second period.

Shiels is determined to shake up his squad in the summer. Quizzed on new signings, he said: “I’m close. I want players who want to come and play in the style that we are trying to deliver here. First and foremost I want good people. That’s important for the dressing room. Then the ability and can they fit into the style of play after that.”

Asked which players he has been tracking, Shiels wasn’t giving anything away joking that former Northern Ireland pal Aaron Hughes, who attended Dungannon’s training last week as part of his new Irish FA role, may be his first recruit.

“There’s players I’ve spoken to and we are identifying targets. I haven’t signed a player yet and when I do it will be one that suits me and suits the team,” stated Shiels.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith, meanwhile, can’t wait to face Linfield tomorrow.

The Villagers knocked out Warrenpoint Town at Lakeview Park with a third-minute strike from former Coleraine and Portadown forward Nedas Maciulaitis proving enough against Barry Gray’s men.

“I’m delighted. It’s a home draw and that’s all you can ask for at this stage of the competition,” said Smith of being paired with the Windsor Park giants.

“Linfield are League Champions to be, a fantastic club with great pedigree, but we’ll try and come up with some sort of game plan to make a game of it. It’ll be tough. This is why we all play football. You’d be telling lies if any player or manager said that they didn’t want to reach the top and to reach the top, you’re going to have to beat the very best, or at the very least compete against them.”

Linfield: Johns, Newberry, Callacher, Waterworth, Manzinga (Stewart 74), Nasseri, Clarke, Fallon (Mulgrew 74), Pepper, Palmer, Cooper. Subs not used: Moore, Haughey, Millar, Lavery, Quinn.

Dungannon Swifts: Carroll (Johnston 67), Coyle, Teggart (McAleer 56), Smyth, Patton (Gallagher 70), Carvill, C McGinty, S McGinty, Glenny, Smyth, Patterson. Subs not used: Campbell, O’Kane, Convie, Conway.

Referee: Ross Dunlop

Man of the match: Cameron Palmer (Linfield)

Match rating: 8/10.