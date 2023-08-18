Carrick Rangers, and the Premiership, have never been in better shape, claims Kyle Cherry

Kyle Cherry roars with delight after scoring for Carrick Rangers against Larne

Kyle Cherry says Carrick Rangers and the Irish League have never been in a healthier position.

The former Glentoran ace scored in the win over Coleraine in midweek and he’s hungry to fire the Gers into the top six.

Cherry, who also had spells at Glenavon, Dundela and Ards, is in his second spell at Carrick and he’s blown away the drive and ambition he sees around the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

“I’ve had some great experiences and I feel that Carrick are in the best position I have seen them in,” said the 30-year-old.

“It’s probably the healthiest the club has ever been with an ambitious manager (Stuart King) and chairman (Peter Clarke).

“Stuart wants to reach the top and we are on a mission to beat our best ever points tally again.

“If we finish seventh or higher we will take it. The club have got funding for the ground and on the pitch the squad is looking strong.

“Boys like Albert Watson and Danny Purkis have given the manager more options.

“People talk about the full-time and part-time gap but it’s 11 v 11 and we have already beaten Coleraine. They are a regular top six side but if you have a plan you can beat these teams.

“We have to be realistic, we aren’t going to challenge for the title but we can be competitive in every game.”

Cherry was thrilled to play for his boyhood club, Glentoran, though the east Belfast side are now a very different animal.

“I had dreams of playing professionally in England but I was also a big Glentoran fan and it was a dream to play for them as a young player and play in Europe,” he said.

“Things happen for a reason and I had to move on. I met a good friend, Michael McLellan at Ards, and it shaped my future in work.

“The Glens haven’t won the title since under the late Alan McDonald in 2009 and it’s incredible.

“Ali Pour is making long term investment and they now have an incredible squad.

“But Larne have been awesome, and Linfield are strong. It’s an exciting League, it’s the highest quality of football that I have seen. The professionalism has never been greater and the standard is just getting better.

“I think Crusaders are going under the radar, they have an incredible squad but the League is full of quality teams. It’s hard to pick a winner.

“The last few years have been stop start for me. We had a daughter and wedding in the middle of all the football. I want to stay fit now and do well for Carrick.”

Up next for Carrick is Saturday’s tough test against Cliftonville at Solitude.

“Cliftonville have won two from two, they have a new manager (Jim Magilton) and are a tough side to beat,” said Cherry.

“We will have a plan and we aren’t going there to be swept under. It’s a big ask but we know inside our changing room we are a good squad, and we will be doing everything to get a result there.”