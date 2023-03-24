Carrick Rangers being in Euro hunt is ridiculous, beams boss Stuart King

Stuart King says his Carrick Rangers side will keeping fighting hard to secure a seventh placed finish in the Premiership, earning them a shot at European football through the play-offs.

Carrick are a point behind Glenavon, who are sitting in that potentially lucrative position but the longer term mission for the sides in the bottom half of the table is to close the margins to the top six.

Sixth-placed Coleraine are 19 points in front of the Lurgan Blues and there’s a fear that gap could get wider rather than reduce.

But the Gers have celebrated some stunning success this campaign, including a victory over Crusaders, their next opponents at Seaview on Saturday.

“We are only a point away from the seventh placed team which is ridiculous considering where we finished last year,” said former Linfield winger King.

“We escaped relegation last season but we have shown great improvement, now the challenge is push on and get even stronger.

“To be competing with Ballymena United and Glenavon is not a bad season for us at all.

“I think we have a League of three sections and it comes down to the different resources but we have stayed level headed.

“The most points Carrrick have got in the Premiership is 38 and we are on 37 with six games to go so hopefully we can set a new points record. We are well on track for it and must keep going.”

Only Ballymena United have beaten Crusaders in the League at Seaview this term and King knows his men will need to be up for the battle.

“We have beaten the Crues this season but they are strong at home as we know it’s another tough test,” he added.

“If we don’t turn up, we will get run over easily but if we can get in their faces and make life difficult for them, we can get something from the game but we will need to be competitive.

“When we have everyone fit and available, we are good, strong, fit side. It’s important we look after the players as best we can and manage the squad as best we can.”