Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King signs ‘proven goalscorer’ from Glentoran

The 28-year-old striker has joined the Taylor’s Avenue club from Glentoran for an undisclosed fee.

Purkis has found game time at The Oval limited, with fierce competition from the likes of Jay Donnelly and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe. The North Down native was also keen to step away from full-time training.

Carrick boss Stuart King explained: “Danny is someone we have tried to bring to the club since I have been in charge and his record last year, considering his actual game time, was up there with the best in the league.

"He is a proven goalscorer at this level and with his personal circumstances preventing him from continuing in full-time football, it was an ideal opportunity to bring him in.

“From our conversations over the past week or so it was clear that he wanted to come and add to our team. His signing is another massive statement of intent from our Club in terms of our ambitions and the Board deserves immense credit for their support to my staff and I.”

The transfer brings an end to Purkis’ second spell at Glentoran. He has also enjoyed stints with Glenavon, Championship clubs Ards and Harland & Wolff Welders and Amateur League outfits Abbey Villa and East Belfast.

Purkis commented: “I am absolutely delighted to sign for Carrick. Stuart and I have always had a lot of respect for each other, I had a great conversation with him and the Chairman and they sold the Club to me really well with their plans going forward both on-and-off the pitch. I can’t wait to get going now and play as many games as possible for Carrick this season.”

Purkis – who will wear 24 for Carrick – scored 14 goals for Glentoran last term.