Carrick Rangers confirm American businessman has acquired majority stake in club

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph this morning, Carrick Rangers have confirmed that American businessman Michael Smith has bought a majority share in the club.

Smith, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Estée Lauder Companies Inc who was previously in high level positions at big brand companies Nike and Mylan, has been in consultation with Carrick chairman Peter Clarke for many months about investing in the east Antrim outfit.

That deal has been confirmed today and will see Smith provide Carrick with marketing expertise and a strategy aimed at increasing revenue streams in the future, and he says he is excited to get started with the club.

“I am thrilled to join the Carrick Rangers organization and be a part of the Club's continued ascension. Becoming a steward of a Club has been a dream of mine since the age of 13. I am so blessed to realize that dream with a Club like Carrick Rangers and alongside a gentleman and leader like Peter,” commented Smith, who hails from Portland, Oregon.

It is a stunning development for Carrick, who were formed in 1939 and for most of their history have played outside the top flight in Northern Ireland, with the club’s greatest moment coming in 1976 when they shocked the country by winning the Irish Cup as a B division team beating Linfield in the Final and qualifying for the old European Cup Winners Cup.

Today under manager Stuart King they are an established Sports Direct Premiership side, playing at the Loughview Leisure Arena more commonly referred to as Taylor’s Avenue, with ambitions to make the end of season European Play-Offs having signed highly regarded players such as Albert Watson, Joe Crowe and Danny Purkis in the summer.

The deal with Smith follows other eye-catching investments in Irish League clubs with Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce becoming owner of his hometown team Larne in 2017 and Ali Pour taking over Glentoran in 2019, while Coleraine are set to vote next week on a potential multi-million takeover as well.

It appears that the business relationship between American Smith and Carrick will be different to the arrangements at Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine and is based around a strong marketing strategy which plans to open up new markets and new financial opportunities for the Taylor’s Avenue club.

While it is not clear how much money Smith is willing to put into Carrick, it is believed that he is keen to use his considerable contacts around the globe to drive revenue streams for Rangers that have never been explored before and generate investment strategies.

What that will mean for Carrick moving forward remains to be seen, though sources suggest the American is in this for the long run and wants to develop positive relationships with the supporters, board, manager King and the players building a sustainable future for the club.

Smith was appointed Chief Information Officer of Estee Lauder Companies Inc in 2017 and is well known in his own field for giving back and strengthening the broader technology community, something he confirmed he wants to foster at Taylor’s Avenue.

“The Club belongs to the supporters and the community. Peter and I are merely stewards of the Club. The commitment to the community is a big part of what attracted me to Carrick Rangers. It is such a symbiotic relationship between Club and community,” continued Smith, who will be in attendance when Carrick take on Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday.

"I want the Club to be one of the greatest assets of Carrickfergus and the County but we can only do that with the support of the community. We need more fans in the stands, we need more volunteers in all aspects of the Club but particularly our community engagement, more youth in the academy, and certainly the continued tremendous support of the local council. This is how we create a virtuous circle.

“I have been an underdog my entire life and often been counted out. I relish the underdog role because it motivates me and I believe it makes achievement even more joyful. So many people have counted Carrick out but, make no mistake, it is a Club on the ascent. Peter and the Board have been building a strong foundation on and off the pitch and Stuart has shown he can get the most out of a team on the pitch.

“The welcome here is truly humbling and it validates the decision my family and I have made to invest our lives into the Club, Carrickfergus, and Northern Ireland. I am looking forward to partnering with Peter, Stuart and the Board on this journey to build a Club that is the pride of the community.”

Last month it emerged that Carrick, who travel to play Crusaders tonight, were in line for a cash injection from the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that will help them redevelop the Loughview Leisure Arena.

It’s possible that the club could be awarded £600,000 this coming season and a further £3m over the 2024-25 financial year. Carrick have identified improvements involving new stands, changing rooms, toilets, a first floor viewing lounge and educational and training rooms, turnstiles and a security/media tower as well as adjustments to floodlights and fencing.

Chairman Clarke said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael to Carrick Rangers, he is a gentleman who has worked in an executive role in many of the top companies in the world for over thirty years. His business acumen is second to none and his credentials speak for themselves.

“When the Club was acquired just over five years we set short, medium and long term objectives: short term – a return to the Premiership, which was achieved that year.

“Medium term: to enhance the quality of the squad and the general infrastructure of the Club. On the field last season, we achieved the most points and highest position in our top flight history.

"Looking at the infrastructure, significant investment has been made to improve our pitch and upgrade many areas of the ground. Coupled with the council’s strong commitment to replace the stand, which is really at its expiry, we clearly have met our medium term goals.

“I thought our long term goals would have taken a couple more years to achieve but having met with Michael around six months ago and after many conversations it was clear that his goals and aspirations were very much aligned to ours.

“As we talked it was clear we could accelerate the long term plans we have for the Club. With his extensive knowledge of business and marketing we hope to open up revenue streams and develop marketing plans that were never even considered before. This partnership differs from other models in the league in that we will have a long term business plan which will ensure sustainable growth over several years. The Club under my leadership has always been sustainable and our plan is to ensure the long term success of the Club!

“However, we also share the same passion regarding the Club. Carrick Rangers is, always has been and always will be at the heart of the community. Michael's desire is to further deepen our ties with the community and this shared vision made it very easy for us to agree a deal. This is not a short term project, this is a long term project where we will improve incrementally each year. Michael's passion, desire and drive will push us all, but to improve we all need to be pushed.”