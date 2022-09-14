Carrick Rangers, Dungannon, Larne, Linfield and Portadown enjoy comfortable cup wins

Bet McLean League Cup

Linfield survived a brief fright at Mill Meadown to beat Moyola Park 5-1.

The Blues grabbed the lead on the half-hour mark through Niall Quinn, only for the Premier Intermediate League club to hit back within 60 seconds courtesy of a goal from Jake McNeill.

But there was no Cup upset in Castledawson. Kirk Millar gave Linfield the half-time lead before Andrew Clarke, Eetu Vertainen and Robbie McDaid added goals in the second half.

Teenager Matthew Lusty bagged a hat-trick for Larne in a 5-1 win over Lisburn Distillery at Inver Park. Sean Brown plus a Stephen Curley own goal also helped Larne to an easy victory, while Matthew Swann scored for Distillery.

Carrick Rangers made light work of PIL club Banbridge Town at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

Emmett McGuckin (2), Curtis Allen, Andy Mitchell and Aodhan Gillen all scored in a 5-0 victory.

Portadown also won 5-0, putting Armagh City to the sword at Shamrock Park with teenager Oisin Conaty scoring a hat-trick. Jordan Jenkins scored a penalty while Zach Cowan hit the net in stoppage time.

Third-tier side Queen’s University made Dungannon Swifts work for their place in the last-16. The Swifts only broke the deadlock at Stangmore Park in the 62nd minute when Scott Convie scored. Convie added a second before Brendan Barr completed the 3-0 scoreline.

Championship side Annagh United defeated PIL outfit Bangor 4-0 at Clandeboye Park with goals from Conor Mullen, Craig Taylor, Scott McCullough and Stephen Murray.

Championship leaders Loughgall continued their good form with a 5-0 win over Knockbreda at Lakeview. Nedas Maciulaitis scored twice with Benji Magee, Mark Patton and Ryan Masterson also finding the net.

In another all-Championship battle, Luke Walsh’s second-half goal was enough to give Warrenpoint Town a 1-0 win over Newington at Milltown.

Extra-time was needed to settle the clash between Ballyclare Comrades and Ballinamallard United at Dixon Park.

It was 2-2 at full-time with Darius Roohi and Gary Donnelly both scoring from the spot for Ballyclare, and Reece Byrne and John Edgar on target for the Mallards. In extra-time, goals from Conall Curran and Liam Hassin gave Ballyclare a 4-2 win.

Penalties were required to split Limavady United and Newry City after a 0-0 draw at Limavady Showgrounds. City avoided a shock by winning the shoot-out 5-4.

The final game of the first round sees Ards host Ballymena with kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday.