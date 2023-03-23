Carrick Rangers in hunt to net Crusaders hero Jordan Owens

Carrick Rangers have emerged as strong contenders to sign Jordan Owens if the Crusaders legend departs Seaview this summer.

Gers boss Stuart King is a long time admirer of the striker and attempted to snap up one of the most feared Irish League finishers of the last 15 years a year ago.

The 33-year-old will have several clubs chasing his signature if he makes an emotional exit from the north Belfast club at the end of the season but Carrick Rangers are hoping they can land the Belfast man who earned one Northern Ireland cap.

Owens has faced limited game time at Seaview and could accept the time is right to experience more first team football at another club.

Any decision to leave will not be taken lightly as the former Boys Model student came through the club’s youth system and went on to become the club’s record goalscorer.

He has scored an incredible 247 goals in 650 games and is aiming to bolster those numbers as the Crues target more Irish Cup success and a return to European football.

The targetman has enjoyed phenomenal success with the Shore Road side, winning both the League and Irish Cup on three occasions as well as three County Antrim Shields, a League Cup and an unforgettable Setanta Cup.

Although Championship clubs such as H&W Welders may show an interest in Owens, he remains capable of being a Premiership game changer.

There were suggestions Owens could bring the curtain down on his Crues career last summer after the Irish Cup win but after holding talks with manager Stephen Baxter, he agreed to commit to another season.

In the last campaign and now this one, he has been used sparingly, though his powerful impact in the Irish Cup Final victory over Ballymena United was a reminder of his attacking prowess.

Owens came on late in normal time to help mastermind a fightback that saw Baxter’s side claim a dramatic 2-1 win after extra time.

Despite having offers to continue elsewhere, the frontman opted to remain at the Crues, stating: “I had a year left on my contract and Stephen let me make a decision.

“I had a few enquiries but after winning the Irish Cup I thought it was the right decision for me to stay at the club. I know I won’t play all the time but I will be there for the team.

“It would have been a big call to leave. It’s hard because I have been with the Crues since I was 17 and I haven’t been around other teams. I feel at home at Crusaders, it’s a family club to me and I’m not ready to leave that family yet.

“I wasn’t fit to start all the games but Stephen said I was a legend here and he wanted me at the club. I understand that my body needs rest, I’ve played more than 600 games for the club but have always trained well.

“Maybe I didn’t play as much as I hoped but it was important I was ready to perform when called upon and that happened in the Cup final.”

If Owens does leave the Crues this summer, he deserves a magical send-off.