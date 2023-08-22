Carrick Rangers legend Jimmy Brown hails club’s rags to riches story after American investment revealed

Carrick Rangers great Jimmy Brown says the club’s new ownership structure is an Irish League financial fairytale.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that American businessman Michael Smith has bought a majority share in the club.

Smith, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Estée Lauder Companies Inc, had been in consultation with Carrick chairman Peter Clarke for many months about investing in the east Antrim outfit.

The deal now confirmed by the club will see Smith provide Carrick with marketing expertise and a strategy aimed at increasing revenue streams in the future.

Brown was a 25-year-old player-manager for Carrick in 1976 when the then B Division side stunned Linfield 2-1 in the Final of the Irish Cup.

The former Newry, Cliftonville, Ballyclare, Glenavon and PSNI boss is now thrilled to learn of this stunning development for the Gers who were formed in 1939 and for most of their history have played outside the top flight.

“I think the news about Carrick is fantastic,” said Brown who was Roy Coyle’s number two at Ards and Glentoran.

“Michael Smith is clearly a wealthy businessman keen to invest in the club. These things need to be handled properly but it’s a partnership that is potentially big for Carrick Rangers.

“It’s a world away from my days and it has a rags to riches feel to it. You can see why Carrick are welcoming investment.

“There’s big money in football now, with clubs going full-time to chase the European prize money. It would not surprise me if other clubs consider new ownership models, particularly if it makes their clubs healthier.”

​The deal with Smith, who was previously in high level positions at big brand companies Nike and Mylan, follows other significant investments in Irish League clubs with Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce becoming owner of his hometown team Larne in 2017 and Ali Pour taking over Glentoran in 2019, while Coleraine are set to vote next week on a potential multi-million takeover as well.

It appears that the business relationship between American Smith and Carrick will be different to the arrangements at Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine and is based around a strong marketing strategy which plans to open up new markets and new financial opportunities for the Taylor’s Avenue club.

“Larne have really kicked on under Kenny Bruce’s ownership and I always believed they would win the Premiership title for the first time, they did it in style,” added Brown.

“You have to consider where Larne where before Kenny came on board, they were struggling in the second tier but his support has lifted the whole town. Hopefully Carrick can be another good story.

“Coleraine are looking at investment now and the League has never been this wealthy.

“I think it’s great — money talks and you can bring in better players. You can be full-time and have better facilities. I played during the Troubles when the players helped to keep the game afloat amid all the mayhem.

“This is now an exciting period for the League, it’s so much more progressive and it has to keep raising standards.”

Portland native Smith, who was a senior executive at Nike for over 22 years, will work alongside the existing Rangers board of directors who will all retain their roles.

Brown is now hopeful the side managed by former Linfield winger Stuart King can taste success.

“I still have great affection for Carrick and I keep in touch with all my former clubs,” he added.

“They have a few photographs of the Irish Cup winning side which is lovely.

“The pitch had a slope but they are great memories.”

When Carrick lifted the Irish Cup in 1976, it was only the third time in the competition’s history that a second-tier team had humbled a top-flight giant. Willowfield overcame Larne 1-0 in 1928 and Dundela had embarrassed Glenavon 3-0 in 1955.

An unlikely European Cup Winners’ Cup adventure followed and FC Aris Bonnevoie of Luxembourg were conquered 4-3 over two legs before Brown’s side lost to Lawrie McMenemy’s FA Cup holders Southampton in the last 16.

Brown recalls: “We had to get permission from the Council to do extra training before the Irish Cup Final but it was a story of great focus and camaraderie against the odds. Carrick were in the B Division then and yet we still won the Irish Cup and went through a round in Europe. That was a monumental adventure at the time.

“Can you see a Championship side winning an Irish Cup these days? I doubt it.”

Smith, who supports his hometown side Portland Timbers, will be at Windsor Park on Saturday to watch Carrick take on Linfield.

The Gers are licking their wounds after a 9-0 mauling at Crusaders on Tuesday night.