Carrick Rangers snap up former Linfield and Glentoran player

The 25 year-old, who has previously played for Norwich City, Limerick and Linfield, is equally adept at centre-back.

Crowe said: “I am delighted to sign for Carrick. I’m really looking forward to playing my football here and hope to get as many games under my belt as possible.

“When I spoke to Stuart and Peter they really got me excited about the project here and it was something I couldn’t turn down. I can’t wait for the season to start and to meet up with all the lads in pre-season.”

Carrick boss Stuart King added: “What a signing this is. I have to give my Chairman massive credit on this one. A lot of other bigger clubs wanted Joe, but our attention to detail and work regarding an offer that we knew would suit him and his needs at present gave us the edge. He is one of the best midfielders in the country and his record shows that as Glentoran rarely lost when he played.

"I expect him to have a massive influence both on-and-off the pitch. Our younger players will learn a lot from him and at 25 I believe we will be getting Joe in his best years. It is a very exciting time for our Club and this signing is another step forward in our plans.”

Crowe hit the headlines in 2022 when Glentoran fielded the midfielder in an Irish Cup clash against Newry City, even though he was suspended. The Glens were eventually kicked-out of the competition.

Elsewhere, Crusaders have released striker Dean Ebbe. The Dubliner made 31 appearances scoring four goals.