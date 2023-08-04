Carrick Rangers: Stuart King backs new boys maintain momentum

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King believes another shrewd summer in the transfer market will help his side continue the forward momentum they have built over the last few seasons.

The Taylors Avenue outfit enjoyed their highest ever points total as a top flight club last year and King is hungry to see them push even further on the eve of a new campaign.

Former Linfield and Ballymena United winger King refused to rest on his laurels in the off season, making three key additions, with the arrivals of Joe Crowe from Glentoran and Larne pair Andy Mitchell and Albert Watson.

It bolsters his squad with even more experience — adding to the likes of Curtis Allen and David Cushley — and also brings players to the club who have been used to fighting it out at the top end of the table.

“Getting Andy back to the club was massive for us,” King says.

“He was on loan here from Larne last year after moving into a coaching job at the club and he obviously liked it and wanted to come back.

“There were a lot of other clubs interested in him so keeping him was significant for us.

“Albert is someone I know well and have done for many years. He’s an experienced player and he is coming here as a League winner. I know he maybe wanted to play more than he did last season, but he’s got a lot more left to offer as a player and it’s great that he will be doing that here.

“Joe Crowe was a bit of an unexpected one when we got the chance to bring him in. His record for Glentoran speaks for itself — when he played, they barely ever lost a game.

“We have been building a team here who have a bit of presence about them and who are winners.”

King believes the calibre of player he has been able to bring in will help rub off on those already at the club.

He is also of the opinion that he is manager of the strongest Carrick squad of the last two decades.

“You have really good young players at this club, like Kurtis Forsythe,” he adds.

“If you have the likes of Kurtis playing alongside an Albert Watson, able to learn off him, that’s only a good thing, just as he has done with a Jim Ervin in the last couple of years.

“Everyone in the squad knows when they see experienced players coming in that they have to fight to stay involved with the team and the squad and it lifts the level of competition further still.

“It’s the strongest squad I’ve known of at Carrick in my 20 years in the Irish League. We have a number of winners who have been there and done it.”

As King reflects on last season’s eighth placed finish, he admits there was a bittersweet element to a campaign which will go down in the record books but one he felt there was even more potential in.

“I was a bit disappointed in the end, because you always want to do better,” he says.

“If you had told me at the start of the season we would finish with the club’s best ever points tally, I would have been delighted.

“In the end, we maybe could have pushed on even further. However, it gives you that hunger to keep building and pushing forward on and off the pitch.

“We’re not naïve enough to think we’re going to double our points tally overnight.

“Bar Larne and Glentoran coming into it with their investment, the top six hasn’t changed in the last 10 years.

“There are other good teams around us and everyone is improving, so we’re not saying we’re going to do this or that, but we know what we’ve got and we know we’re strong in certain areas and how we want to play.

“Every point is there to be fought for and I’ve always insisted on having players around me who think the same.”