Carrick Rangers to land £3.6m to fund Loughview Leisure Arena redevelopment

Carrick Rangers are in line for a significant cash injection from the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that will help them redevelop the Loughview Leisure Arena.

The positive development is a significant result for the Premiership club, particularly as the long-awaited Sub-Regional Stadia Funding remains in cold storage.

It’s possible that the club could be awarded £600k this coming season and a further £3m over the 2024-25 financial year.

While Northern Ireland’s football clubs have soldiered on despite a serious lack of investment, the potential £3.6m support from the Council is a massive lift to the Gers.

The venue, which is also known as Taylor’s Avenue, is one of the many Irish League football grounds in need of redevelopment.

At a time when the club are moving in the right direction on the pitch under the guidance of manager Stuart King, this investment in their facilities would help transform the famous venue.

The Gers had identified potential ground improvements involving new stands, new changing rooms, toilets, a first floor viewing lounge and educational and training rooms, turnstiles and security/media tower as well as adjustments to floodlights and fencing.

A £36.2m programme designed to improve regional football grounds in Northern Ireland remains on ice with the NI Executive not functioning.

The Sub-Regional Stadia Fund was a commitment the government made 12 years ago and it was then reaffirmed in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020.

In 2020, Carrick, Ballymena United and Larne joined forces with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to form MEA United in a joint bid to secure £17m from the Department for Communities for the development of stadia across the borough.

The group called for the NI Executive to take urgent action to tackle years of underinvestment in Irish League grounds, and for Ministers to give a commitment that money will be ring-fenced for safety and improvement works on football stadia.

The Council’s backing is a huge relief to Carrick while the frustration surrounding the lack of Sub-Regional Funding rumbles on.

Carrick chairman Peter Clarke previously stated: “We really need the new facilities to help us progress and develop as a club.”