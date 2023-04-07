Cathair Friel strikes to keep Portadown’s great escape hopes alive with win over Ballymena United

Portadown1 Ballymena United 0

Cathair Friel’s first League goal for Portadown secured what could be a priceless three points in their battle to stay in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The live-wire striker headed home after just 10 minutes to give the Ports a 1-0 win over Ballymena United and with Dungannon Swifts only managing a draw against Glenavon it means the Shamrock Park men cut the deficit at the bottom to five points with four games to go.

It could have been more, but the Ports missed a golden opportunity to make the last five minutes much more comfortable when Alberto Balde had a late penalty saved by Ballymena’s 16-year-old debutant goalkeeper Marcus Thompson.

Desperately in need of victory with just a handful of matches left to save themselves from the drop, the Ports showed their attacking threat from early on and grabbed the lead with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Friel had already Marcus Thompson with a close-range effort as he drove across the box and from the resultant corner the striker darted in front of everyone else to meet Alberto Balde’s kick with a beautiful glancing header at the front post that flew into the net.

Five minutes later Balde attacked down the right and ruffled the roof of the net with a drive from the edge of the box as the Ports began to dominate in terms of chances, with the Sky Blues struggling to break down the red defence at the other end.

Mark Russell was causing Ballymena problems on the opposite and after weaving his way into the box on 31 minutes he saw little by the way of options in front of him and opened to simply drive the ball into the box — the Ballymena defence was grateful to see it hit Alan O’Sullivan before flying wide of the post.

After going through the entire first half without registered a shot on target Ballymena were inches away from getting on level terms within a minute of the restart when Kenny Kane found the side netting with a shot from the left, with the bottom corner of the net looking exposed.

That brought the Sky Blues to life somewhat and soon after Jethren Barr — recalled between the posts for Portadown – had to get down low to his right to ensure Robbie McVarnock’s tame effort didn’t lead to an equaliser.

Ballymena were getting closer and Portadown were mightily relieved when Ross Redman’s free kick from 25 yards crashed against the base of the left hand post before going out of play just after the hour mark.

Portadown needed a second goal to ease their nerves and they almost got it when Friel weaved into the box on 65 minutes and delivered a cross that Russell could only head over the bar at full stretch. Friel, a constant thorn in the side of the Ballymena defence, then pounced on a slip by Scott Whiteside and rode a couple of challenges as he made his way into the box, but just as he was about to shoot the Ballymena defender got back to make a superb saving tackle.

Thankfully for the Ports they held out and Balde’s penalty miss wasn’t crucial to the result.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Rodgers, McKeown, Balde, Wilson, McCawl, Archer, Russell, Friel (Chapman 73 mins), O’Sullivan (Igiehon 60 mins). Unused subs: Mastney, Upton, Stedman, Teggart, Walker.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Thompson, Whiteside, Farquhar, Nelson (Place 85 mins), McVarnock (McGrory 85 mins), Kelly, Graham, Kane, Redman, Gibson, Waide (Tweed 65 mins). Unused subs: Tipton, Taylor, Tennant, Clarke.

Referee: Ben McMaster.

Man of the match: Cathair Friel

Match rating: 7/10