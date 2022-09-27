Chairman Colin McKendry vows that Coleraine will ban supporters who engage in sectarianism

Danske Bank Premiership

Colin McKendry has hit out at those who marred Friday’s win

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has insisted the club will maintain a zero tolerance approach to sectarian chanting and not hesitate to issue bans.

The Bannsiders chief was speaking after the club’s winger Jamie Glackin commented on Twitter following Friday’s 2-0 win at home to Newry City: “Great win @ColeraineFC! makes for a good start to the weekend.. some serious terrible chants from some of our fans tonight which just isn’t on, there’s no room for sectarian chants in football whatsoever!”

McKendry said the club would take firm action to eradicate such behaviour.

“The club will never accept any sectarian chanting,” he said. “We are working tirelessly with community groups and we are addressing this.

“While I didn’t hear it at the time, I spoke to Oran (Kearney) about it and we will always be a cross community club and make everyone feel welcome.

“Nobody should be alienated or feel embarrassed when they go to a football game. We want more families involved in football and this club will not stand for it.”

McKendry added: “We will speak to the Northern Ireland Football League as we aren’t the only club who has had problems over the years and when it happens, it should be highlighted.

“If the match observer reports a club for this type of chanting, the club is hit with a needless fine.

“No club wants to be associated with this behaviour. It is being dealt with and the club is prepared to ban spectators. We must have a zero tolerance of any form of sectarianism or racial intolerance. It’s unacceptable in any walk of life.

“You can’t get away with it in a football stadium or wider society. Anyone leading it or causing it will be banned.”

In response to Glackin’s tweet, one fan replied: “Fair play Jamie, for speaking out. This nonsense must stop.”

Another added: “Well said, as a fan of many years, for the first time considering not going back, if this is to become the norm.”

Clubs have issued several appeals for fans to show respect and not engage in any behaviour that tarnishes their image.

Coleraine and Cliftonville were both hit with substantial fines after being charged with spectator misconduct at last season’s BetMcLean League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Over 11,000 fans attended the first major Cup final in Northern Ireland football to be played on a Sunday and, while the vast majority were well behaved, both clubs were reported to the Irish Football Association for sectarian chanting from sections of their supporters.