Champagne on ice as Larne win takes them to brink of title glory

Tiernan Lynch's Larne will be champions if Linfield lose to Glentoran — © ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Po

Larne ace Lee Bonis is hailed after opening the scoring against Cliftonville

Larne have one hand firmly on the Gibson Cup as they stormed 10 points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership following a 2-0 win at Cliftonville last night.

And the Invermen will win their first top flight title this evening if nearest rivals Linfield lose at home to Glentoran tonight.

If the derby ends in a draw, Larne will need just one point from their last three games to be crowned champions. Whatever the outcome of the Big Two clash, Tiernan Lynch’s men are marching towards a special moment in the club’s history.

Lee Bonis’ 18th goal of the season got the ball rolling for the leaders and Joe Thomson slotted home in the second half to put the title winning champagne on ice — 82 is the magic number for the Invermen and they are on 79.

With only 18 goals conceded in 35 League matches, Larne’s resilient defence has steered them to the brink of glory.

“It’s a massive three points and huge victory for the side,” said Lynch. “We showed hunger, heart and desire.”

At Seaview, Jordan Forsythe was on target twice and Philip Lowry scored 17th League goal of the season to ensure Crusaders fought back after Michael McCrudden’s opener to defeat Coleraine 3-1.

It was a big night of relegation tension in the bottom half of the Premiership with Newry City celebrating a huge 1-0 win at basement side Portadown.

A David Cushley double earned Carrick Rangers a 2-0 victory at home to Dungannon Swifts who had Michael Ruddy sent off late on.

The Tyrone men remain in the relegation play-off spot, five points ahead of Portadown. James Teelan was the match winner with his first half goal

At Mourneview Park, Glenavon saw off Ballymena United 3-2 with Matthew Fitzpatrick grabbing a double for the hosts.