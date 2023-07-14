Champions Larne edge ahead of rivals Glentoran in chase for Cliftonville star

Cliftonville's Levi Ives has been linked to Larne and Glentoran

The tug of war between Larne and Glentoran over the services of Levi Ives looks to be swinging in the favour of the Invermen as the player is keen on a move to the Premiership champions.

Glentoran have been in discussion with the Reds who insist their valuation of the player must be met.

The Glens’ interest in the defender has cast doubt on a move to Tiernan Lynch’s side but if the player’s preferred option is to join the champions then Larne remain favourites to land their target.

If Cliftonville are content with Larne’s offer, a deal could be finalised this weekend.

The north Belfast side confirmed Sunday Life Sport’s story that Ives handed in a transfer request in the hope of securing a move to Inver Park.

The 25-year-old left-back finds himself a wanted man at two of the league’s big hitters who can offer him full-time football.

Glens boss Warren Feeney, whose side faced a long delay in returning home from Malta, said: “There have been discussions but I leave everything to the people above me. If there are targets out there, we will be in for a few players.”

Any deal for Ives will cost at least £50,000 if all conditions are met.

Former Dungannon Swifts striker Michael O’Connor has joined Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK .

Ytterhogdals play in Division 2 Norrland, the fourth level in the League system of Swedish football, which is where former Chelsea boss Graham Potter started out in full-time management with Ostersund over a decade ago, guiding them to the top flight in the country and into Europe.

Their manager is former Linfield and Larne striker Thomas Stewart.