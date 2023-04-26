Champions Larne must use title joy as a springboard to more success, says Andy Ryan

Larne midfielder Joe Thomson has played a key role since joining the club in January — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Larne’s Andy Ryan shows off the Gibson Cup following the 1-1 draw with Linfield at Inver Park — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Larne hero Andy Ryan says the club need to make this historic title the first of many.

Ryan slammed in a stunning goal in the 1-1 draw with Linfield at Inver Park before the trophy presentation got under way amid joyous scenes.

The new champions were given a guard of honour by Linfield before the Premiership game and there is no question Tiernan Lynch’s men have been a different class this campaign.

After the club’s first title in their 134-year history, the question will be asked whether Larne can use this famous victory as a springboard to even more success.

The immediate reward is a lucrative place in the Champions League qualifiers and if they can shine on the continental stage, a place in the Europa Conference League group stages is within reach.

Kenny Bruce’s cash injection of £5m in 2017 was the launchpad for Larne clinching a first Irish League title last week and now the foundations are in place for the club to target a sustained period of success.

Linfield will no doubt come roaring back and other top-six sides will look to strengthen but the Invermen, with their full-time environment and healthy squad, are a dangerous animal.

It was going to take something special to deny Linfield a fifth straight title and Larne have been building towards this golden moment for years.

One of the features of Larne’s success has been their successful recruitment policy.

Players like Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Shea Gordon, Lee Bonis, Paul O’Neill and Leroy Millar shone, while in January they drafted in Ryan, Micheal Glynn and Joe Thomson, who have played their part in an outstanding squad effort.

And Lynch will now look to retain his top talent by handing new deals to Millar, Want and Cian Bolger.

Scottish striker Ryan has made a significant impact since making the switch to Inver Park in January from Hamilton Accies.

The 28-year-old has been playing full-time football since the age of 16 so the former Dunfermline Athletic striker settled in quickly at Inver Park and his goals have helped the club make history.

Ryan is now hoping the Invermen can keep the good times rolling.

“Kenny (Bruce) is building something great here and the foundations are here for the club to get even better,” said the former Stirling Albion ace.

“There is no point in us winning the title and turning up next season without building on it.

“Hopefully this can be the first of many.

“The boys have been great and made me feel at home.

“They have taken time out to speak to me and they are a special bunch.

“When I came here the club had a vision to win this Championship and I think the staff and boys deserve huge credit. When under pressure we have got a 1-0 win which is the sign of a good team.

“We have been under pressure every week but the team has been able to get results.”

A shock Irish Cup Semi-Final defeat by Ballymena United could have had a damaging impact on their title tilt but impressive wins over Glentoran and Cliftonville sent a clear message that Larne would not be derailed.

And even after they achieved their title mission, the champions produced a strong performance in the 1-1 draw with Linfield in front of a packed Inver Park.

“I think it would have been easy for the boys to take their feet off the gas ahead of the Linfield game but our performance showed what we are about,” continued Ryan.

“That is our mentality, we were professional and while we were disappointed to concede a goal against Linfield, at the end of the day we are League champions and you can see how much the fans have enjoyed it.”

It’s been a long journey to the top for Larne. They were languishing in the second tier of the Irish League in 2018 when owner Bruce said he wanted to have “the Champions League music” played at their east Antrim ground “one day”.

A hat-trick of County Antrim Shield wins is a remarkable achievement but title glory was the holy grail.

“It means a lot, not just to everyone associated with the club but to everyone in the community,” added Ryan.

“They have supported us in good numbers all season and this title is for them as much as ourselves.”

Bruce’s investment has helped to establish a full-time model, complete with academy and scholarship programme, reflecting a strong emphasis on youth development.

“Fitness and tactical wise, the environment has helped us taste this success,” added Ryan.

“When the boys come together to work hard it does make a difference and we have shown that.”

Another Scot, midfielder Thomson, says he’s looking towards the future with optimism.

“If there wasn’t a great togetherness we wouldn’t be here,” he insisted. “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of.

“I just wanted to add something to the team to get back on track and all the lads have turned us into a team which is hard to beat.

“This is a special time for the team, to be enjoyed, but we will attack all competitions and you grow up wanting to be involved in Champions League qualifiers. We have earned the right to enjoy it and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”