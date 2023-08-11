Champions Larne show their mettle to sink Glentoran

Glentoran 1 Larne 2

Larne's Leroy Millar applauds the supporters following the Invermen's victory away to Glentoran

Bobby Burns' late piledriver cut the deficit in half for Glentoran late on in proceedings against Larne

Larne celebrate as Micheal Glynn (bandaged) gave his side the lead at The BetMcLean Oval

Tiernan Lynch’s Larne showed just why they are champions with an impressive display of intent at The BetMcLean Oval.

Having created a little piece of history by lifting the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club’s 134-year history last season, their title defence got off to a precarious start last week when they blew a substantial three-goal lead at home to Dungannon Swifts – the game ended 4-4.

But they came out with all guns blazing in east Belfast, and goals from Micheal Glynn and Andy Ryan put the smile back on the face of Lynch and the band of away supporters, although they had to endure a nail-biting finish to the game after Bobby Burns pulled one back for Warren Feeney’s men.

It was a performance that suggested the Invermen have no intentions of releasing their grip on the Sports Direct Premiership trophy.

Following that jaw-dropping late collapse against the Tyrone outfit, Lynch freshened things up, handing starting slots to Cian Bolger, Shea Gordon and Glynn at the expense of Aaron Donnelly, Craig Farquhar and Joe Thomson.

Although the Glens nicked an injury-time winner at Glenavon on Saturday, new boss Feeney also opted to reshape his team, introducing Aaron Wightman and Shay McCartan for Rhys Marshall and Cammy Palmer.

Another little bit of added spice on the night was the fact that Fuad Sule, who played such an instrumental role in Larne’s title win, was facing his former employers for the first time since his dramatic summer move to Glentoran.

After the early bout of sparring, it was former Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn who almost prised open the Larne defence on 15 minutes, cutting in from the left to beat Tomas Cosgrove before going down inside the box when confronted by Shaun Want, but referee Ian McNabb wasn’t impressed.

The visitors should really have been in front eight minutes later. Dylan Sloan whipped in a teasing corner kick from the left that was met by Bolger, but he somehow directed his header wide.

The game was then stopped for a lengthy spell following a clash of heads between Glynn and Wightman.

It also resulted in yellow cards being flashed in the direction of the Larne man, his former team-mate Sule and Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

On the restart, the game at last burst into action.

McCartan was flattened by a clumsy challenge from Cosgrove on 39 minutes and, when the former Northern Ireland man flashed in the free-kick from wide on the left, Jay Donnelly’s flicked header brought a smart save from Rohan Ferguson only for Aidan Wilson to finish it off.

Sadly for the celebrating home fans, he was adjudged to have strayed offside.

Larne came within inches of breaking the deadlock seconds later. Lee Bonis picked the pocket of a dithering Wilson on the left before finding Sloan, whose ripping shot ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar; McCarey was stranded.

Eight minutes were added in the first half due to that earlier clash of heads, but the Glens still had time to carve out one more opportunity when new boys Daire O’Connor sent Donnelly into the box, but he could only hoof his shot past the post.

Larne were a team on a mission in the second half and they roared into the lead on 49 minutes – and what a hit it was.

Millar sent Glynn into the left channel and, after skipping past the challenge of Wightman, he let fly with a stunning left-footed effort that fizzed past a startled McCarey.

Feeney duly ran out of patience with his misfiring side and introduced striker Junior and midfielder Palmer, with O’Connor and McGinn making way.

Glentoran attempted to come back off the ropes, with McCartan firing in a stinging shot from the edge of the box that Ferguson did well to shovel for a corner.

But the east Belfast side were caught on the break on 63 minutes. Cosgrove’s monster clearance was gobbled up by Ryan, who got the better of Wightman, and even though he was forced wide by McCarey, he still managed to screw the ball home from a tight angle.

Stunned Glentoran again tried to respond, with defender James Singleton connecting with Bobby Burns’ corner, but the ball looped inches over the top.

They got back into it, however, with nine minutes remaining.

Substitute Junior and McCartan were involved in the build-up, which resulted in the adventurous Burns volleying home from the edge of the box.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson (Russell 47), Burns, McCartan, J Donnelly, O’Connor (Palmer 57), Singleton, Sule, Wightman (Jenkins 88), McGinn (Junior 57).

Unused subs: Webber, Kelly, Walsh.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Bonis, Ives, Gordon, Bolger (Farquhar 87), Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Sloan (Thomson 63), Ryan (O’Neill 96).

Unused subs: Dowling, Omar, Kearns, Westendorf.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the Match: Andy Ryan

Match rating: 8/10