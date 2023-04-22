Championship can fulfil potential with exciting sides on the rise: NIWFA chief

Losing their best team each season is a bittersweet feeling for Northern Ireland Women’s FA Chairwoman Valerie Heron, but she has vowed that her Association will do all they can to prepare clubs for the elite level.

The chase to join the top clubs in the country is about to kick-off, with seven teams fighting it out to earn promotion from the NIWFA Electric Ireland Championship and join Ballymena United Women and Larne Ladies, who are readying themselves for their top-flight debuts.

After close to two decades of involvement in the game, Heron believes the future is bright, with the next couple of years crucial in seeing where the impact of Northern Ireland’s participation in the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals last summer takes the game.

“There seems to be a lot of interest at the 11-13 age group. Those younger teams have seen a much bigger interest on the back of the Euros,” said Heron.

“The interest is there, people are talking about women’s football more than they were.

“It’s going to take a few more years before we grow to our real potential.

“We have some cracking teams coming through — the likes of Camlough and Ballymoney — but they will have to bide their team in going up a League at a time.

“We will get strong, but I think it will be another two or three years before we get our Championship as strong as we’ll probably get it.”

Some 58 teams across seven divisions will kick-off in the Electric Ireland Leagues over the next week.

Lisburn Rangers Ladies are favourites to lead the way in the Championship promotion chase.

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies reached the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Cup last season and they will also be setting their sights on a high finish.

“We want our Championship clubs to be aspiring to get into the Premiership and we do as much as we are able to prepare them for that step up,” said Heron. “We have assistant referees at our Championship matches so that the girls are used to that when they may move up.

“We are trying to up-skill coaches to C Licence level so that somebody in the club is ready to make that move.”

It is, however, about more than creating future internationals for Heron.

“I have been at this 19 years and I still get the same excitement at this time of the year when the season is about to start,” she said. “I love going out to matches and it’s great to see girls playing. It’s great for their physical health and mental health.

“It’s more about that at our level rather than wanting to produce the next superstars, but we are always looking for the wee superstar.”