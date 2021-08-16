Chris Curran working harder than ever to keep Cliftonville fighting at the top of Irish League

Cliftonville captain Chris Curran says the club is moving in the right direction despite a disappointing season which ended in European play off heartbreak.

The Reds finished fifth at the end of a difficult campaign and then had to sit back and watch Larne shine in Europe following their play-off final success at Inver Park.

As Tiernan Lynch’s men went on to pocket around £725,000 from their Europa Conference League adventures, which included wins over Bala Town of Wales and Danish side Aarhus, the Reds had regrouped in readiness to climb the mountain again.

“The landscape has changed massively since I came in 10 years ago with Ballinamallard,” admitted Curran.

“The full time element has changed things dramatically and it has an impact on the league. The rest of us have to work harder to maintain our levels and compete with the clubs.

“We train three nights and while we’re part-time in name, sometimes we’re not part-time in nature. Last season was the hardest I’ve ever worked with the club.”

The 2020-21 campaign really was a season like no other, with the Covid-19 pandemic creating behind closed doors games and a punishing fixtures schedule.

Although everyone is focused on a new campaign and the entertainment it will bring, the players’ sacrifices and dedication has been astonishing. In the largely part-time league, the players rose to the challenge and ensured a 38-game season including the Irish Cup was concluded.

“I thought it was unbelievably impressive from everyone, top to bottom,” added Curran.

“Across the board, everyone played their part but I can only speak on behalf of Cliftonville and it was a mssisve demand on our part-time players, expecting them to wok, train and go to work while managing their recovery.

“Volunteers set up the stadium to make it Covid friendly and in a terrible time a lot of people came together.

“We can be proud of how we pulled together despite our final league position which could’ve been better. It was a massively difficult season, but we can be proud of our achievements. Our squad is not the biggest in the league, but it is strong.”

Cliftonville have signed both Jamie McDonagh and Chris Gallagher from Glentoran. Larne defender Josh Robinson, meanwhile, has rejoined Crusaders after agreeing a three-year contract.