Chris Gallagher: Cliftonville complete signing of Glentoran midfielder

Cliftonville have completed the signing of Glentoran midfield Chris Gallagher, as earlier reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international was expected to switch to Solitude on a three-year deal after falling down the pecking order at The Oval.

Gallagher, 22, started 21 Danske Bank Premiership games last season but the Glens have since brought in Bobby Burns with a view to playing him in central midfield. Then there's Rhys Marshall's increasing deployment in the middle of the park, the presence of Gael Bigirimana and Seanan Clucas, the return to fitness of Hrvoje Plum and, of course, the Irish League's record signing Shay McCartan, who can be utilised in midfield.

Add it all together and Gallagher has been allowed to move from east to north Belfast in search of regular game-time.

“I want to get into the team, try and cement my spot, play as many games as I can and help the team get back to where we need to go,” he told the club website.

“To me, that’s challenging up towards the top end of the table and qualifying for Europe.”

Gallagher follows in the footsteps of ex Glentoran team-mate Jamie McDonagh, who made the same move last month, and Paul O'Neill, who was part of the swap deal involving Conor McMenamin midway through last season.

Gallagher joined Glentoran from Shrewsbury in 2018 and has played 76 Premiership games for the club.

The Glens have also announced the departure of goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, at least temporarily, after the Gibraltar international rejoined former side Lincoln Red Imps on loan.