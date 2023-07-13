Chris McKee shows his class as Linfield find their ruthless edge to seal commanding victory over KF Vllaznia

Linfield 3 KF Vllaznia 1

Defender Jack Scott found the net for the first time since signing for Linfield when he extended the advantage against KF Vllaznia

Linfield's Chris McKee wheels away in celebration after scoring during Linfield's victory over KF Vllaznia

Joel Cooper goes on the offensive against KF Vllaznia with a mazy dribble during Linfield's 3-1 victory

Chris McKee gave Linfield the initiative they needed when they defeated KF Vllaznia at Windsor Park

Chris McKee’s delightful double strike gave manager David Healy the result that he craved in last night’s UEFA Conference League win over KF Vllanzia at Windsor Park.

It was another famous European occasion, with former Northern Ireland international striker Healy taking charge of the Blues for the 400th time.

Having dominated the game, the result was fully deserved, with new boy Jack Scott also getting in on the scoring stakes to give the south Belfast side a great chance of reaching the Second Round where Polish side MKLS Pogon Szczecin lie in wait.

But the game ended in controversy, with Linfield defender Dan Finlayson dismissed after picking up two yellow cards — the second which led to the Vllanzia goal scored by defender Marko Juric in the last minute.

The Blues certainly showed no signs of a hangover from their last fateful appearance against European opposition, when they were agonisingly deprived the chance of making a little piece of history.

Healy’s men were only seconds away from becoming the first Irish League club to qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League when they self-destructed in injury-time of extra-time — the unfortunate Jimmy Callacher spooning the ball into his own net at the last gasp.

History beckoned until those final, disastrous, few seconds. They had every right to feel sorry for themselves after that dramatic late twist.

Instead, they came out fighting, determined to erase the memory.

Following a daunting pre-season that included a week-long training camp in Marbella, the Blues faced Red Lincoln Imps, St Mirren and Kilmarnock in the build-up to their European campaign.

And, after a summer of change at Windsor Park in terms of playing personnel, Healy handed new signings Matthew Fitzpatrick and Scott their competitive debuts.

It was Linfield who asked the first question after merely two minutes, when Redon Dragoshi blatantly shoved Joel Cooper in the back.

Kirk Millar’s corner kick was met by Finlayson at the back post, however he could only head wide of the target.

Then, in a lightning attack down the left that involved Cooper and McKee, Fitzpatrick’s header fizzed wide of the target following the striker’s pinpoint cross.

The home fans voiced loud appeals for a penalty kick on 14 minutes when Fitzpatrick went down under a challenge from Milos Stojanovic inside the box, but referee Ivo Torres wasn’t impressed.

Seconds later, Millar was hauled down by Lorik Boshnjaku but, for once, the midfielder’s delivery from the free kick lacked the usual standards of precision and accuracy and the visitors were let off the hook.

It was all Linfield, Millar tormented and teased his way past Dragoshi on the half-hour before letting fly with a vicious shot that came off the head of Konstantin Cheshmedjiev.

The flying winger then whipped in a great cross from the left seconds later, cushioned into the path of McKee by the head of Fitzpatrick, but the striker’s volley inched over the top.

Referee Torres at last reached for his yellow card on 34 minutes when Cheshmedjiev flattened Cooper with a rather cynical challenge.

The Blues threatened again six minutes from the interval. Kyle McClean’s industry on the right created the chance for McKee, whose low drive was deflected for a corner kick.

It was a similar theme after the restart, the Blues probing and prodding and looking for a breakthrough, but they were almost caught cold on 51 minutes when striker Bekim Balaj managed to ghost past Ben Hall and, with only Chris Johns to beat, he could only roll the ball into the goalkeeper’s hands.

But the Blues deservedly broke the deadlock on 57 minutes.

McClean’s piercing run through the middle opened up the Vllaznia defence.

His shot appeared to be looping into the net until goalkeeper Kristi Qarri got a hand to the effort. Fitzpatrick totally miskicked in front of goal before McKee followed up to smash home.

He did it again 11 minutes later — and what an excellent strike this one was.

McKee sent Cooper charging into the left channel and, when he dinked in the most delicious of deliveries, McKee volleyed home.

It was almost three just a number of seconds later, Cooper letting fly with a blockbuster that fizzed just past the post.

But the third strike duly arrived 24 minutes from time. McKee turned provider by threading in a sublime ball to Scott, whose low curling shot found the bottom corner.

The drama didn’t end there, because the Blues had defender Finlayson sent off two minutes from the finish for what appeared to be a silly foul on substitute Darklo Dodev.

It got worse, because, from the resulting free-kick by Flori Spahija, Balaj headed down for Juric to shoot home an away goal.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean (Mulgrew 86), Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee, Fitzpatrick (Robertson 81).

Unused subs: Walsh, Williamson, Newberry, Devine, Haygarth, A Clarke, Annett, McKay, Doherty.

KF VLLAZNIA: Qarri, Juric, Balaj, Coba, Boshnjaku (Sala 69), Mala (Dodev 69), Hakaj (Spahija 80), Dragoshi (Smajli 71), Cheshmedjiev, Stojanovic, Alivoda.

Unused subs: Jukaj, Medhdri, Pusi, Gruda, Delaj, Dulaj, Hajari.

Referee: Ivo Torres (Luxembourg)

Man of the Match: Chris McKee

Match rating: 8/10