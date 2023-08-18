Chris McKee the hero once again as Linfield maintain winning run by edging out Ballymena United

Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1

Linfield’s Chris McKee once again took on the role of talisman striker by plundering a late winner against Ballymena United at the rain swept Showgrounds.

Just when it looked like David Healy’s boys were running out of ideas against Jim Ervin’s Sports Direct Premiership strugglers, McKee produced a moment of magic to send the away fans into a frenzy.

It was his third goal in as many games and it was the third win on the bounce for the Blues. Worryingly for new boss Ervin, it was his team’s fourth game without picking up a point.

Linfield perhaps should have been in front just on the hour when Kyle McClean’s thundering shot came off the crossbar and looked to have crossed the goal line, but referee Jamie Robinson wasn’t convinced.

Ervin, slowly running out of options, handed TJ Murray and Johnny McMurray starting shirts, with Jordan Gibson and Jordan McMullan dropping out.

Healy brought back defender Dan Finlayson following his one match ban but was forced into reshaping his attacking options due to an injury to striker Matthew Fitzpatrick. John Robertson was handed his first start since joining from Edinburgh City in the summer.

The Blues roared from the traps and were almost in front with only one minutes four seconds on the clock. Joel Cooper threaded an inch perfect pass to Robertson, who dragged his shot just past the post – an early let-off for the home side.

Having surrendered the early possession, the Sky Blues began to come to terms with the size of the task that confronted them, and they had their first sniff at goal on 13 minutes.

Michael Place’s corner kick was helped on by Kym Nelson, but Murray’s shot lacked power and conviction and rolled into the gloves of Chris Johns.

The Blues should have been in front on 21 minutes following an incisive move that tore the United defence to shreds. Jack Scott’s peach of a pass over the top found McKee, whose first touch was sublime, only for his shot to ricochet off the base of the post.

Ervin’s men retaliated with Sean Graham’s raking 40-yard pass picking out Murray in the right channel and his blockbuster of a shot had Johns at full stretch, the goalkeeper doing well to beat clear.

It was end-to-end stuff. Seconds later, Kirk Millar’s in-swinging corner from the left found towering defender Ben Hall, but he somehow directed his header over the top from practically under the crossbar.

Healy’s team threatened again four minutes before the break when Murray flattened the over-lapping Matthew Clarke. Millar floated in the free that was met by Robertson, but his header rebounded off Steven McCullough at the expense of a corner kick.

The theme continued after the restart, with the Blues helped by a gusting wind. Cooper burst into action on 51 minutes, hurdling tackle after tackle, but he could only blast his right footed effort wide.

Then, Cooper took off on another mazy run on the left before drilling in a low cross that was hoofed over his own crossbar by a relieved Fraser Taylor.

Linfield looked have broken the deadlock just on the hour when McClean let rip with a stunning 25-yard drive that crashed off the underside, although the ball appeared to have bounced over the goal line with Sean O’Neill totally stranded.

Robertson duly put the ball into the net, but he had strayed into an offside position.

But the visiting fans were dancing with joy seven minutes from time with that McKee strike.

It was Chris Shields who orchestrated the goal. The midfielder, making his 100th appearance in a blue shirt, surged through the middle before finding the in-form striker, who found the bottom corner with a crisp, low shot.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, Graham, Waide (Gibson 81), McCullough, McGuigan (O’Boyle 81), Taylor, Murray (Tennant 89), McMurray, Place.

Unused subs: Johnston, Crawford, McMullan.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean, Cooper (Mulgrew 83), Hall, Clarke, McKee, Robertson (McBrien 72).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Annett, McKay, McStravick.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Man of the match: Chris McKee

Match rating: 6/10