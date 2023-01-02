Chris Rodgers pleased to renew links with Niall Currie as Portadown boss announces FIVE New Year’s Day signings

Danske Bank Premiership

Niall Currie promised he would strengthen his young squad with experienced players in the January transfer window and on day one, Portadown announced no fewer than five new signings.

As expected, the Ports boss has returned to his previous club, Dundela, and swooped for defender Chris Rodgers, winger Lee Chapman and midfielder Eoghan McCawl, and from Coleraine he has snapped up striker Cathair Friel, who has been on loan at Institute, as well as defender Aaron Canning.

Rodgers, Chapman and Friel were also at Carrick Rangers when Currie was boss so he has gone for the tried and trusted as attempts a Houdini act to get the Ports off the bottom of the table. And it obviously works both ways, as Rodgers explained.

“When I left Ballymena in the summer, I was thinking of taking a step back but, after working with Niall before, he wanted me to sign for Dundela and I was playing well,” said Rodgers.

“When they left for here, I was gutted but they have come back in for me again and, although I was enjoying my football at Dundela, when a club the size of Portadown comes in for you, you can’t turn it down, especially with Niall, Clifford (Adams) and John (McAllister) here.

“A couple of other clubs were interested but I was never going to sign for anyone else once Portadown came in because of my relationship with them.”

Ahead of their showdown with Dungannon Swifts, one place but nine points above them in Premiership, it would appear to be if not a a must-win game for Portadown, it is certainly a must not lose. But with new players on board and the probability of more to come, Currie does not agree.

“They are all big big games,” he says. “”We knew when we came in, we were in a dire situation, so hopefully we can pick up a few wins but it’s not just about Dungannon, we’ve got to pick up points, that’s the bottom line.

“Defeat by Dungannon is not the end of the world but we showed against Glenavon (on Boxing Day) we are not too far away from them, we are not too far away from Ballymena, who we beat last month, we are not too far away from Carrick, and not too far away from Newry or Dungannon.

"There are teams we can pick up points from and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to start picking up points.”

Currie has also confirmed that striker Adam Salley will not be coming back from his loan at Ards this month.

The Ports boss said: “Adam won’t be returning to the club.

“We requested his return in the interests of the club to help us out of this dire situation, however having spoken to Adam, he made it crystal clear that he did not want to return to the club and, for me, that’s the conversation over. I don’t want anyone at this club who doesn’t want to be here, we need the opposite, we have other options and will pursue them.”