Chris Shields brands Linfield’s European qualification the ‘minimum requirement’

David Healy’s boys ended their campaign with a crucial win against Cliftonville at Solitude that nailed down a second-place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership .

Goals from defender Jimmy Callacher and Shields ensured the Blues remained three points clear of Big Two rivals Glentoran and will thus avoid the NIFL Euro play-offs.

In contrast, Cliftonville must now negotiate that lottery — and they will have to do it without influential Rory Hale, who was dismissed in the last minute following a reckless challenge on Linfield substitute Kyle McClean.

“We didn’t want to be anywhere near the play-offs,” claimed former Dundalk man Shields.

“It’s been a long road. I think that was my 53rd appearance of the season, some of the boys are on 55. That’s basically a season-and-a-half.

“It was a mammoth season. Except for the Irish Cup when we lost on penalties to Larne in the sixth round, we played in every game possible in every other competition. It’s a credit to the squad of players we have and the professionalism they have shown.

“I suppose it’s a minimum requirement at Linfield — a trophy and European qualification — but we will learn from this year.

“When you look at the bigger picture, I don’t think the squad got the plaudits they deserve. I’m here only two years, but we were going for our fifth successive title win.

“There are not many teams in Europe or whatever League you play in that go for five title wins in a row.”

Shields insisted the pressure was on to get the job done, especially with Glentoran still in contention for the runners-up slot.

“It was a good performance, I thought we were the better team throughout,” he added. “Solitude is not an easy venue to visit. That was my first win here as a Linfield player.

“It was a good way to round off the campaign. Granted, it wasn’t the best season. We got a bit of silverware and we qualified for Europe, but this is Linfield, the expectations are high.

“Jimmy got us off to a great start before my penalty sealed the win — the old guard will always help the boys through, I don’t know what our combined age would be.

“Seriously, I was happy for Jimmy, he’s been brilliant all year for us. The penalty came at a good time because the longer it stays 1-0, the more nervous you tend to get. Once we got the second goal, we controlled the game.”

Cliftonville interim boss Declan O’Hara believes his team can still realise their European ambitions.

“It’s now all about the play-offs.” he said. “It’s down to us, the management team, to get the boys lifted — we still have a lot to play for.

“We can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves, football is a cruel game, we all know that. It’s important our boys come back in to training next week with a smile on their face to get ready for the play-off.

“Unfortunately, we’ll not have Rory available, which is disappointing. I don’t know whether it was a wee rush of blood to the head or not, but I’m not going to grill him over it.

“He’s been great for us this season and it now gives me a headache of who will come in and replace him— he will be a big miss.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Gallagher, Rory Hale, Parkhouse (Ives 62), McDonagh (Rocks 62), R Doherty, Gormley, Casey (Addis 75), Turner, Coates, Moore. Unused subs: G Doherty, Lowe, Robinson, Ronan Hale.

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Haygarth 90), Cooper, M Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon (McClean 46), Mulgrew (Quinn 80), Vertainen (Devine 67). Unused subs: Walsh, Pepper, A Clarke.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown).

Man of the match: Jimmy Callacher

Match rating: 7/10