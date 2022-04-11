Chris Shields content that Linfield still have destiny of the title race in their own hands after draw with Cliftonville

Cliftonville 0 Linfield 0

The midfielder turned in another assured performance as the Blues inched towards their fourth successive Danske Bank Premiership title success following a night of tense drama against Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday.

With only four games remaining of an intriguing battle for the Gibson Cup, David Healy’s side retain their one-point lead over the Reds, with Glentoran now playing catch-up after falling six points off the pace following their home defeat to Crusaders.

“It was one we wanted to win, given the result at the Oval earlier on,” said former Dundalk man Shields.

“We could have put ourselves in a really good position.

“I suppose it was one not to lose, so the title race is still in our own hands. In one way, it was a satisfactory result, in another way we would have wanted to do better.”

Shields believes the Blues bared their title teeth at the right time to deflect the criticism that comes their way from certain quarters.

“We do get a bit of criticism, it has been said that it’s the poorest squad in David’s time at Linfield — although, I thought I was a decent enough signing,” he laughed.

“Given all the money Glentoran have spent and the squad they have assembled, they were talked up as favourites to win the title. Then, under Paddy (McLaughlin) Cliftonville became a shining light.

“Maybe people are just sick of Linfield winning trophies. But it’s credit to the manager and our lads in the dressing room how they have handled it.

“It’s not right there is negative feedback about a manager that is going for his fourth successive title. I don’t know the ins and outs of the club, but it doesn’t have the money that Glentoran or Larne have at their disposal to go out and buy players at £100,000.

“That’s not how the club operates. So to do what David has done has been phenomenal. Looking back at December and January, we were working off a squad of 12 or 13 players.

“We had a lot of the academy players making up the numbers on the substitutes’ bench. We got through a tough winter period, so to come out of that and still be at the top is a testament to the manager.

“Having had such a poor run in the cups this season, it now comes down to the league — the main prize.”

Shields believes there are enough experienced heads in the dressing room to help the Blues negotiate the next four games — starting with Glentoran at Windsor Park on Friday night.

He added: “Solitude is not an easy place to get a result, Cliftonville have been so good all year, home and away. They are very difficult to play against, especially with the crowd behind them.

“I think our boys handled it well and handled the occasion well. It was cagey, it looked like neither team wanted to lose it. It’s still in our own hands and that’s the way we wanted it, instead of us chasing points.

“We have boys in our dressing room that have done it before in this league and others that have done it in different leagues, so it’s now down to us, we have four massive games in front of us.

“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in this split situation in the league, there are tough games every week. We are where we want to be and we are all relishing the challenge.

“It will be another massive game against Glentoran under the lights at Windsor Park on Friday night. It’s really a mouth-watering game in front of a big crowd.

“They’ll be looking to bounce back after a poor result against Crusaders, but we have a chance to put them out of the title race completely, so there is a lot on the line, those are the games you look forward to.

“They still have a great squad, they can beat any side on the day and I’m sure they didn’t see that result coming, but things like that can happen in the split.”

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Coates, Addis, Turner, McDermott (Lowe, 90 mins), Gallagher, Kearns (Doherty, 79 mins), Ives, R Curran, Gormley, O’Neill (C Curran, 83 mins). Unused subs: McKenna, Harney, Hale, Donnelly.

LINFIELD: Johns, Pepper, Hall, Callacher, Clarke, Shields, McClean, Millar (Devine, 80 mins), Fallon (Mulgrew, 11 mins), McKee (Stewart, 67 mins), Manzinga. Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe, Quinn, Hastie.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the Match: Chris Johns

Match rating: 6/10