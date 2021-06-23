Chris Shields here to help Linfield land further glory: Healy

Danske Bank Premiership

The midfielder, who lives in Bangor, has signed a three-year-deal with the Blues.

The 30-year-old won five Premier Division titles with Dundalk but will now move to David Healy’s side for an undisclosed fee on July 1.

“He’s a very good footballer who will fit in well and quickly with our squad,” said Healy.

“He’s a vastly experienced player who knows many of our players well and he knows all about the expectations at our club.

“He’s enjoyed success south of the border and he’s determined to try and help us achieve more success in our league.”

Shields will make his 349th and final Dundalk appearance against Derry City on Friday night. Healy added: “He’s really looking forward to meeting up with our players and joining in with our preparations for our Champions League campaign.

“I’m grateful to the board for their backing with this major signing and I’ve no doubt he will make a significant contribution to the club for the duration of his contract with us. I’m really looking forward to working with Chris on the training pitch.”

Healy added: “I’ve no doubt his experience will be invaluable with our younger players, on and off the pitch. “I know he will receive a warm welcome from our supporters who will be delighted to learn of this signing of a top-quality player. “In conclusion, can I thank Liam Carroll, Chris’ agent, and Dundalk FC for the thoroughly professional manner in which they conducted the negotiations surrounding this transfer which I’m delighted to say will reach a successful outcome when Chris officially joins us at the start of next month.” Shields said: “I’m delighted to sign for such an historic club like Linfield. I know the demands for success at the club and I’m hoping to help meet them. I can’t wait to meet the team now and get going with the start of the European campaign just around the corner.” Meanwhile, Colin Coates, who has been placed on the transfer list by Glenavon, could have the option of moving to Carrick Rangers. Carrick are also being linked with David Cushley, who has left Crusaders, and former Seaview defender Kyle Owens. John Gill, who had assistant manager positions with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s, has become first-team coach at Warrenpoint Town. “John is a fantastic person and great coach,” said Town boss Barry Gray. “He has huge experience with several clubs over the years and will bring a lot of experience to an already experienced management team. “John is a pro licence coach and has worked with several of the players currently on board, so we feel this is a great fit.”