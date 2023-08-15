Chris Shields hits a double as Linfield prove too strong for Glenavon

Linfield 4 Glenavon 2

Midfield maestro Chris Shields bagged a crucial double at Windsor Park to help David Healy’s Linfield maintain their impressive start to the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

The Blues simply tore Gary Hamilton’s boys apart with a scintillating second half showing with that man Shields running the show from the middle of the park.

Chris McKee and the irrepressible Joel Cooper - he hit a goal of the season contender - also got in on the scoring stakes with Stephen Teggart and Callum Birney finding the net for the visitors.

Even though the Blues made an impressive start by winning at Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, Healy still decided to tweak his line up by bringing in new striker Matthew Fitzpatrick for skipper Jamie Mulgrew, while defender Michael Newberry replaced the banned Dan Finlayson.

Two defeats from their opening two matches didn’t make pretty reading for Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, so he wielded the axe to the team that lost heavily at Cliftonville, introducing Birney, Conor McCloskey, Aaron Prendergast, the experienced Robert Garrett and Teggart.

Jack Malone, Sean Ward, Aaron Rogers, Jamie Doran and Andrew Mooney were left out.

With the punters still taking their seats, the Blues were almost in front within 22 seconds when Jack Scott’s looping cross from the right totally deceived Rory Brown with the ball clipping the top of the crossbar.

The action quickly switched to the other end, with Peter Campbell showing great pace inside the box and, just as he was about the pull the trigger, Chris Shields came in with a goal saving tackle.

Glenavon had a let-off on 11 minutes. Kirk Millar’s cross from the left found Scott, whose header was hoofed off the line by Birney. Then, seconds later, the Blues had the ball in the net, Scott producing a neat finish, only to be deemed offside by referee Tony Clarke.

But the Blues were not to be denied. Defender Matthew Clarke showed great tenacity on the left before lofting in a cross that was parried by Brown. Scott was on to it in a flash and his cross was superbly converted at the near post by McKee.

Incredibly, Hamilton’s boys were level 50 seconds later. Teggart justified his manager’s selection when Campbell’s shot rebounded into his path and he curled home a beauty from the edge of the box that left Chris Johns rooted to the spot.

Linfield came within inches of retaking the lead on 20 minutes. This time Kyle McClean found Millar on the edge of the box and, although his low shot inched past the gloves of Brown, the ball ricocheted off the base of the post.

Now bossing possession, the Blues were presented with a good chance re-establish the lead five minutes before the break when the dynamic Joel Cooper was chopped down just outside the penalty area by Campbell. McClean could only fizz the free kick inches over the cross bar.

After soaking up all the first half pressure, it was the Lurgan Blues who almost stole the lead on 50 minutes only for Johns to produce a wonder save to keep out a Campbell free kick.

But the Blues were ahead again two minutes later, through Cooper’s wonder strike.

He managed to tip-toe his way past challenge after challenge, leaving Wallace, Mulvenna and Robbie Garrett in his wake before blasting an unstoppable effort past Brown, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

Back came Hamilton’s braves and they were almost level again three minutes later when Aaron Prendergast’s speculative cross from the right caught out Johns only to see his ball hit the crossbar.

The game was over as a contest just on the hour when Tiarnan Mulvenna fouled McClean inside the box. Although Shields’ effort was saved by Brown, the big midfielder followed up to ram home the rebound.

Shields was at it again five minutes later. This time McKee was flattened by Brown, who certainly could have no complaints. Crafty Shields gave the goalkeeper the ‘eyes’ and sent him the wrong way from the spot.

Glenavon refused to throw in the towel, and they pulled one back 16 minutes from time when Birney headed in a Campbell corner kick from practically under the crossbar.

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields, Scott, Millar(McKay 76), McClean, Cooper (Mulgrew 90), Hall, M Clarke, McKee (Robertson 68), Fitzpatrick (O’Brien 76).

Unused subs: Walsh, Archer, McStravick.

GLENAVON: Brown, Birney, Snoddy (Kerr 76), Campbell (Henderson 76), Baird, McCloskey (Malone 46), Teggart, Prenderast (Nesbitt 76), Mulvenna (Doran 76), Wallace, Garrett (Henderson 76).

Unused subs: Kerr, Rogers, Mooney, Doran, Nesbitt, Henderson.

REFEREEE: Tony Clarke.

Man of the match: Joel Cooper.

Match rating 8/10.