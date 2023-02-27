Chris Shields says Linfield welcome the pressure at business end of the season

The Blues hung on to the tails of Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne following a vital win over Coleraine at Windsor Park on Saturday.

A Shields penalty — following a controversial hand ball decision by referee Shane Andrews — and close-rane finish from Eetu Vertainen ensured the reigning champions remain in the hunt.

Although Linfield still trail Tiernan Lynch’s side by seven points, Shields says Inver Park will be no place for the faint-hearted when the teams meet tomorrow-week.

“The results over the weekend have opened up a little bit of breathing space between the top three and the rest,” said Shields. “Our next match is our biggest game of the season, but those are that fixtures you relish.

“Games between the sides have been so tight this season. Yes, they got us at a bad time back in October — we were a wounded animal after the European exit, and we were on a poor run. But we beat them a few weeks later. The last two games required penalty kicks in cup competitions to separate us, which was a lottery.

Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen battles with Lyndon Kane — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“There will be a bumper crowd, there always is up there when Linfield are in town — and we also bring a good following. They use their tight pitch to their advantage, but I suppose you could say the same about us here at Windsor Park.

“Larne have a good home record, but it doesn’t bother us. It now depends on ourselves. We have two games against Larne and then every match in the split is massive. It will be down to us whether the title race goes to the last game or not.”

Although the Blues have the BetMcLean Cupdecider — also against Coleraine — to negotiate next month, Shields admitted very match is now a ‘cup final’.

“It’s about picking up as many points possible until we reach the split,” he added. “They are now all cup finals.

“Yes, we are very much looking forward to the League Cup Final, but every League game now takes on a similar status. That’s the way you want it to be at this stage. Every match now means a lot, every member of our squad knows that.”

Jamie Mulgrew feels the full force of this challenge by Coleraine's Matthew Shevlin — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The Bannsiders are now 14 points adrift of Larne and, with only eight games remaining, it’s a long way back, but boss Oran Kearney isn’t for throwing in the towel.

“When it gets to this stage of the campaign, the thinnest of margins can change games,” he said.

“The three big moments of the game have cost us two goals and a possible penalty kick against Linfield.

“I’m not trying to deflect to make excuses, but the magnitude of the goals were massive. We won’t give up until the mathematics tell us. We’ve got three games until the split, I think it’s Glenavon, Ballymena United and then Larne.

“If you can manage to go on a run in the split, it can make a massive difference. Likewise, if you don’t perform, you are in trouble, so it can be devastating either way.

Joel Cooper knocks the ball beyond Coleraine defender Dean Jarvis — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“We are three points ahead of the points tally on which we finished last season. We finished on 51 and we are already on 54. We’ve made an improvement, but we still want to make more of an improvement.

“We’ve had two defeats in as many weeks, which is sore on us, but two wins in two weeks can make a massive difference, particularly if they are against teams in the top six. We haven’t fought 15 or 16 games on the bounce to give up at this stage.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Cooper (Haygarth 90), M Clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew (Palmer 90), Vertainen (McKee 59), Lafferty (A Clarke 90). Unused subs:Walsh, Hall, Annett.

COLERAINE:Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis, O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, O’Mahony (Fyfe 75), McDermott, Shevlin (McCrudden 84), Scott. Unused subs:Doherty, Mullan, Carson, Carlin, McLaughlin.

Referee:Shane Andrews (Comber).

Man of the match:Jamie Mulgrew.

Match rating:7/10