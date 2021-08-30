Christy Manzinga: Fans’ singing can help me shoot Linfield to another league title

Linfield 2 Crusaders 0

Grinning feeling: Christy Manzinga laps up the acclaim after his second goal

Linfield striker Christy Manzinga admits he’s determined to repay Linfield manager David Healy for the faith he has shown in him.

The 26-year-old helped the former Northern Ireland striker enjoy a double celebration at Windsor Park on Saturday. He bagged two glorious goals against Crusaders — which guaranteed the Danske Bank Premiership champions three points from their opening game — before Healy penned a three-year contract extension.

Manzinga endured a testing first season at the club simply because his chances were limited due to the impressive form of Shayne Lavery, who subsequently moved on to Blackpool in the summer.

But the big Frenchman, who began his football journey with Paris Saint-Germain, is ready to steal the hearts of the Linfield supporters, now back at the international arena.

His goals on Saturday had them chanting his name — and how Manzinga enjoyed it.

“It was good to hear the Linfield fans sing my name,” smiled Manzinga. “They give us more energy to improve in games.

“As a player, you love fans being there, you have to be happy because they make you stronger. Football is nothing without fans and I think everyone can see that.

“Last season was a mixture of feelings for me. As a team, we were winning, but as a striker you want to feel a part of a successful team and I didn’t really think I was a part of it.

“It helped make me hungry to be successful and prove that I am able to lead the team and the club to another title.

“There are different pressures in life, but I think it’s a good pressure to be playing football and people expecting goals from you.”

Manzinga was also full or praise for Healy, adding: “Last year the manager was always speaking to me, but Shayne was in good form and Andy (Waterworth) was a legend at the club.

“It was hard for the manager to drop one of them. I was on the bench and tried to play my part. You can’t rush some things in football, sometimes you have to realise it’s not your time at a certain moment.

“It’s important to show the manager you are ready once it becomes your time.

“I’m really confident, more than before. I’m just trying to be focused every game and try to get more goals for the team, for the club and for me.”

Healy declared he was relieved to get his contract business over the line after months of negotiations with the Windsor Park hierarchy.

“I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their faith in me, I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here,” he said.

“It’s good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead, which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Salam, 90 mins), Hume, Manzinga (Green, 77 mins), M Clarke, Mulgrew, Chadwick (Stewart, 65 mins), Palmer (Donnelly, 90 mins). Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne, A Clarke.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Kennedy, Lecky (Weir, 61 mins), Frazer (Owens, 61 mins), Caddell, O’Rourke, Larmour, G Thompson (Holland, 88 mins), Heatley (Doyle, 67 mins), Robinson. Unused subs: Shields, Hegarty, J Thompson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Christy Manzinga

Match rating: 7/10