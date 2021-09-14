Christy Manzinga’s confidence is through the roof, says Linfield chief David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy believes there are more goals to come from the irrepressible Christy Manzinga.

The French striker took his tally for the season to four with a sensational double strike in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Manzinga had to wait his chance last season because of the goal-scoring exploits of Shayne Lavery — who has since moved on to Blackpool — but he is now making up for lost time.

He followed up his opening day brace against Crusaders with two classy finishes that sent the big travelling support home happy at the weekend.

“Christy’s winner was brilliant, his confidence is through the roof,” said former Northern Ireland striker Healy. “I’m delighted for him. He’s playing with a lot of enthusiasm and hunger.

“I know he scored two at the weekend, but every time he picked up the ball and ran at people, he was a threat. The fans have really taken to Christy, which is great.

“In fact, the fans in general at the weekend were outstanding, they stuck behind the team, which is crucial. They helped drive us on.”

Healy was also delighted with another of his strikers — new boy Matt Green, who opened his goal account at Portadown.

Healy added: “We couldn’t get enough of the ball to Kirk (Millar) in the first half, but I don’t know how many deliveries he put in in that second half.

“Portadown just couldn’t get out at times. The ball he put in for Matt to score was top drawer.

“It may have looked an easy finish, but he had to make up three or four yards to be in the right place at the right time.”

Healy admitted he will make changes to his side for tonight’s BetMcLean League Cup banana skin second round tie against Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park.

“It’s a ground we have struggled on in recent seasons,” he added. “But we understand the challenges. I’ve been keeping an eye on their results and they have started pretty well in the Championship.

“It will be another tough game. There will be boys who played at the weekend for us that will not feature against Ballyclare.

“The one things that is for sure is we’ll need to show the same resolve, hunger and determination we did at Shamrock Park at the weekend.

“We always find it tough at Portadown, so I was pleased to leave with three points. We hadn’t played for two weeks and I think that affected our first half performance.

“Portadown were up for the fight, they put it right up to us. I know the manager demands a high level of performance from his team.

“It’s always the same. Linfield were coming to town, the current champions, so we have a big target on our back — and it will be the same against Ballyclare.

“But I was delighted with the second half performance in particular, we kept banging at the door, we kept creating opportunities and thankfully the door opened.”

Fans of all Premiership teams can expect several changes from the weekend line-ups with possibly the most intriguing tie of the second round being the derby clash between Newry City and Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

Newry are flying high at the top of the second tier though did suffer their first defeat of the season at home to Ballinamallard United on Saturday. There is always an edge when Newry and Warrenpoint meet and Darren Mullen’s men will fancy the challenge given that Barry Gray’s side have conceded nine goals in their previous two league games.

Another enticing clash sees Annagh United, third in the Championship, entertaining Ballymena United. Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan will relish going toe to toe with David Jeffrey and it will be the same for Gary Smyth against Paddy McLaughlin with Harland & Wolff Welders travelling to take on Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

Elsewhere, Crusaders meet Moyola Park at Seaview, it’s Portadown versus Newington, Dungannon Swifts against Armagh City, PSNI away to Institute and Loughgall play Lisburn Distillery.

Carrick Rangers are at home to Championship outfit Dergview, Glenavon host Portstewart, Coleraine are at Bangor and Glentoran take on Banbridge Town.

All games start at 7.45pm bar Larne’s tie against Limavady United at Inver Park which has a 8pm kick-off.

Bet McLean League Cup round two fixtures (kick-off 7.45pm unless stated)

Bangor v Coleraine (8pm)

Crusaders v Moyola Park

Institute v PSNI

Portadown v Newington

Dungannon Swifts v Armagh City

Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield

Glenavon v Portstewart

Annagh United v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Banbridge Town

Loughgall v Lisburn Distillery

Carrick Rangers v Dergview

Newry City v Warrenpoint Town

Dundela v Ballinamallard United

Larne v Limavady United

Cliftonville v HW Welders

Ards v Dollingstown (Wednesday, 8pm)