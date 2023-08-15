Cian Bolger could be a game-time decision for Larne against Ballymena United

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is hopeful of having influential Cian Bolger available for Tuesday’s derby clash with Ballymena United at Inver Park.

The centre-half produced a stellar display in Friday’s victory over Glentoran but emerged from the game with a minor concern that will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off this evening.

“Cian was out with a groin strain, and he hadn’t really trained,” said Lynch.

“Friday was his first day back after three or four weeks out. I thought he was immense in the centre of defence.

“His hamstring started to tighten up a little bit, I don’t think it was anything too serious.

“Aaron Donnelly landed awkwardly against Dungannon. He twisted or jarred his ankle a little bit and he failed a fitness test prior to the Glentoran game, so we’ll see how they are ahead kick-off.

“Ballymena haven’t enjoyed the start they wanted so far, but we’ll be giving them our utmost respect, they have players in the side that can hurt you.

“The games are coming so quickly, it’s that time of the year, but I know the players would prefer to be on the pitch rather than listening to me in training.”

With a few weeks of the transfer window remaining, Lynch admitted a busy summer of recruitment may not be finished yet.

“We are still very much looking to strengthen the group,” he said. “There are still areas we feel we need to strengthen. But until their name is on the dotted line, nothing is done yet.”