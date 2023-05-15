Ciaran O’Connor hoping to make memories on pitch after signing new deal at Newry City

Ciaran O’Connor says he hopes to make memories on the pitch and not off it with Newry City next season after signing a permanent deal at the Showgrounds.

The 26-year-old midfielder moved to Newry on loan at the start of last season from Glentoran but spent the entire second half of the season on the sidelines due to a lengthy suspension.

O’Connor was released by the Glens in February but has quickly found a new Premiership club over the summer, inking a one-year deal back at Newry where he played seven games, scoring one goal.

“My loan spell at the club last season didn’t really go as planned with my long suspension,” admitted the Dundalk native.

"I loved my time at the club which, unfortunately, was more so off the pitch with the team at training and chatting to the people around the club, so I am really grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the fans on the pitch and enjoy my football again.

"I can’t wait to get going.”

O’Connor is the first signing made by new manager Gary Boyle, who was announced as Darren Mullen’s successor last week, and adds significant experience to the Newry squad for next season.

The former Glens man has also spent time with his hometown Dundalk, Warrenpoint Town, Derry City, Finn Harps and Bohemians in a career that has taken him the length and breadth of Ireland.

“Ciaran is a player proven at this level who will add genuine quality at the top end of the pitch. He is versatile and can play in a number of positions which gives us options and flexibility,” praised Boyle.

“Ciaran has come from a full-time environment and I know he will bring professionalism which will help to drive the high standards already set by the squad. He is a good character and bedded in really well with the group in his loan spell here previously.

“It’s an exciting signing for the club and I know the supporters will enjoy watching him play!”