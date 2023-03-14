Clarke puts a dampener on the Reds’ title hopes

Substitute Ross Clarke last night hit a late equaliser to salvage a point for Crusaders at soggy Seaview, but also drove a dagger into Cliftonville’s title hopes.

This was a crucial game for Paddy McLaughlin’s boys and they now have a mountain to climb if they are to reel in Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership as Tiernan Lynch’s men are six points clear with only seven games remaining.

The result means that Crusaders’ hopes of lifting the coveted piece of silverware for the first time since 2018 have been flushed down the tubes.

Although Jordan Forsythe shot the Crues into the lead with a screaming free-kick, Ryan Curran hit a delightful double to put the Reds in the driving seat. It was left to Clarke to have the final say with a great strike.

Amazingly, Cliftonville have won at the Shore Road venue on just two occasions in the last nine years, 2014 and 2019. They looked as though they were about to change that, until Clarke produced that moment of magic.

Stephen Baxter was forced to make one change to the team that dumped erratic Glentoran out of the Irish Cup last week, Dean Ebbe coming in for the injured Adam Lecky.

Following their Cup shocker against Dungannon Swifts, McLaughlin drafted in Curran — his first start since December 3 — and Odhran Casey, with Jonny Addis and Joe Gormley dropping out.

The players were greeted by a number of flares lit at the Cliftonville end of the ground with several thrown onto the plastic pitch, leaving scorch marks around the penalty area. The club will be in line for a reprimand from the Irish FA.

It was the Crues who had the first sniff of goal after only five minutes. Paul Heatley lobbed the Reds defence and Ebbe pounced onto it but saw his shot saved by Nathan Gartside.

The visitors responded in a positive manner. In their first venture forward, Ronan Doherty and Curran combined to set up Ronan Hale, whose clever shot with the outside of his right boot clipped the outside of the post.

It was all-action stuff. The Crues should really have been ahead on 12 minutes. Ebbe whipped in a great cross from the right which was met by Philip Lowry, whose bullet header was only inches off target.

Crusaders forged the breakthrough on 26 minutes with that wonder strike from Forsythe. Daniel Larmour’s run was halted by a crude challenge from Chris Gallagher 25 yards from goal. The midfielder stepped up to crash an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Cliftonville grew into the game and were rewarded with an equaliser 10 minutes before the interval. Kris Lowe’s cross from the right was met by Luke Turner, whose shot was blocked by Billy Joe Burns, but Curran was on hand to put away the rebound.

It was the signal for the Crues to up the ante again and they missed a glorious chance on 39 minutes when Ebbe produced an outstanding cross to pick out the unmarked Jude Winchester, who shamefully headed wide.

The Reds were almost in front seconds before the interval. Ronan Hale put in Doherty, who saw his shot hoofed off the line.

But the Reds inched in front on 71 minutes. Ronan Hale was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Josh Robinson and referee Chris Morrison had no hesitation in awarding a penalty.

Curran confidently sent Jonny Tuffey the wrong way.

The Reds could only hold the advantage for 10 minutes. Heatley found Clarke wide on the left and, after cutting inside, he blasted a brilliant low 20-yard drive low into the bottom corner.

Cliftonville still had time to carve out a gilt-edged chance when Ronan Hale sent in a low cross that was met by substitute Gormley, but he drilled wide.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Hegarty 81), Robinson, Larmour, McKeown, Forsythe, Weir (Caddell 71), Lowry, Winchester (Clarke 46), Heatley, Ebbe (Owens 71).

Subs not used: Murphy, Thompson, Boyd.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Coates, Turner, Casey, Gallagher (McDonagh 86), Rory Hale, R Doherty, Moore (Gormley 86), R Curran (Parkhouse 78), Ronan Hale. Subs not used: G Doherty, Addis, C Curran, Rocks.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast).

Man of the match: Ryan Curran

Match rating: 7/10