Cliftonville 1-0 Warrenpoint Town: Luke Turner helps Reds crank up title pressure on Linfield and Glentoran

Cliftonville moved to within a point of Linfield and Glentoran at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership as Luke Turner’s first-half header settled a one-sided contest with Warrenpoint Town.

The Aberdeen loanee pounced after Ryan Curran’s 43rd-minute header had come back off the crossbar, but quite how that proved the only goal of an utterly dominant display is anyone’s guess. Visiting keeper Stephen McMullan might have a good stab at answering, though.

From start to finish, the young stopper made a host of eye-catching saves to frustrate Cliftonville.

With opposite number Luke McNicholas a virtual spectator for long periods, though, a single goal always looked like being enough to maintain the hosts’ unlikely challenge at the summit.

The odds remain firmly stacked against Cliftonville and they have some stringent tests on the horizon, but you cannot escape the sense that players, fans and officials alike are enjoying simply being in the mix.

The Reds set about their task from the word go last night.

After Rory Hale and Jamie McDonagh had gone close, McMullan’s first intervention saw him get down to keep a goalbound McDonagh header out.

McDonagh then clipped the bar and Jonny Addis teed Turner up for a finish that was ruled out for offside before McMullan did superbly to deal with a snapshot from Ronan Doherty.

Warrenpoint’s resistance wasn’t to last much longer, and Cliftonville got the breakthrough when Turner applied the finishing touch after Curran had been denied by the woodwork.

The McMullan show continued after the interval with McDonagh and substitute Joe Gormley both twice kept at bay, while Curran saw a header grasped on the line.

The save of the night arrived five minutes from the end when Levi Ives’ corner looked set to be converted by Addis but, somehow, McMullan threw himself in the way of the defender’s point-blank header and then made another remarkable stop to thwart Chris Curran.

Cliftonville did have the ball in the net again in injury-time when McDonagh’s free-kick delivery swept past everybody but an offside flag raised against Addis cut short the celebrations.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Ives, Hale (Gormley 62), R Curran, McDonagh, Lowe, Addis, Doherty, Turner, Gallagher, Kearns (C Curran, 76).

Unused subs: McKenna, McDermott, O’Neill, Donnelly, Coates.

WARRENPOINT: McMullan, Ball, Hand, Dillon, Wixted (Hutchinson, 65 mins), Wade Slater, Moorhouse (A O’Sullivan 90), Leddy, McKenna, Byrne, R O’Sullivan. Unused subs: Coleman, Gallagher, Shotayo, Wilson.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of match: Stephen McMullan

Match rating: 8/10

