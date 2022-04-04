Cliftonville and Coleraine handed sanctions for crowd disruption during League Cup final

Cliftonville and Coleraine have both been been charged and sanctioned by the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee after crowd disruption at the recent BetMcLean League Cup Final on March 13 at Windsor Park.

The IFA Committee determined that both sides had breached of Article 33.3 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code, which relates to spectator misconduct.

A fantastic game of football, which was won by Cliftonville 4-3 in extra-time, was marred by “sectarian chanting”, while there were also pyrotechnics used in the end of the ground where the Reds’ fans were stationed.

Cliftonville have been fined £1250 for several spectator misconduct incidents, which is the club’s third spectator misconduct charge this season, while Coleraine have been fined £750 for the same offence, the second charge they have occurred this season.

The final, the first in Northern Ireland to be played on a Sunday, took place in front of 11,000 fans at the National Stadium.