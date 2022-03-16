Cliftonville and Coleraine reported for sectarian chanting at League Cup final

Cliftonville and Coleraine have been reported to the Irish Football Association for sectarian chanting from sections of their supporters at Sunday's League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Over 11,000 fans attended the first major Cup final in Northern Ireland football to be played on a Sunday and while the vast majority were well behaved the authorities will be investigating the unsavoury actions of a minority of fans from each side.

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: "There was an independent match observer there. He has submitted his report. That report has gone to the Irish FA and we will deal with it through the football authorities.

"Sectarianism has no place in football. Nor does homophobia, racism or sexism. I always say football is a victim of society and we must all deal with it head on."

The game, screened live on Sky Sports, was a thriller with Cliftonville coming from behind to beat Coleraine 4-3 after extra time in front of the biggest crowd ever to attend a League Cup match in Northern Ireland.

The occasion was deemed a great success and Lawlor has said that League Cup finals will continue to be played on a Sunday but there will be disappointment at NIFL and for both clubs that they have been reported for sectarian chanting from their fans.

Earlier this season in October Cliftonville released a hard hitting statement after pro IRA chants were heard from a small section of their support in a league game at Windsor Park. The Reds expressed their "disgust and dismay" at those involved.

Cliftonville were fined £250 and issued with a strong warning by the IFA in relation to the incident. The Solitude outfit requested to donate the money to the charity 174 Trust which seeks to serve the whole community in north Belfast and across the city.

In January Coleraine released a statement after being fined £200 by the IFA for breaching Article 33 of the IFA Disciplinary Code after items were thrown at Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey during a league fixture in December. The Bannsiders said that "supporter misconduct must be avoided – including sectarian chanting."