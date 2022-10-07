Cliftonville and Crusaders have little to cheer as north Belfast derby fails to ignite

The north Belfast derby failed to ignite as Cliftonville and Crusaders cancelled one another out in a forgettable contest under the Solitude lights.

Though both sides had chances, particularly in the second half, to claim maximum points, the evening petered out into the rivalry’s first goalless stalemate in the League since 2009.

The first half was far from the blood and thunder affair that these occasions often prove to be and, while the hosts bossed possession, genuine goal threats were few and far between throughout a tame opening 45 minutes.

Ronan Hale fashioned the first chance with a shot from distance that didn’t overly trouble Jonny Tuffey before the Cliftonville striker saw another route to goal thwarted by a well-timed Jarlath O’Rourke challenge.

Johnny McMurray rifled over the top at the other end ahead of something of a lull that was eventually broken on 34 minutes when Colin Coates supplied Ronan Hale, whose long-range attempt was well repelled by Tuffey.

Within 60 seconds, the Crues felt they should have had a penalty. Billy Joe Burns swung in a cross from the right and, though Kris Lowe looked to have dealt with it when he chested it back to the keeper, Rory McKeown seized on the loose ball only to take a tumble under pressure from Nathan Gartside. Despite vociferous appeals, referee Shane Andrews was unmoved.

With the blue touch paper having been lit — relatively speaking — the Reds duly went close when Jamie McDonagh rifled just over the top from the edge of the box ahead of McMurray nodding off target from a Robbie Weir delivery.

Crusaders came closer still shortly after the turnaround when a looping delivery from Burns was met by the in-rushing Philip Lowry at the back post but, out of keeping with the midfielder’s recent golden form, he was unable to steer his header the right side of the upright.

The Reds’ next attempt saw Hale plant a free-kick straight into Tuffey’s grasp before the same duo went head-to-head with a similar outcome.

It became increasingly evident that a single goal would be enough for three points and the Crues very nearly got it when Ross Clarke’s ball in from the right was nodded goalward by Jordan Forsythe, who looked on as his effort came back off the base of the post.

Almost instantly, a Lowe ball in fizzed across the face of goal despite Ronan Doherty’s best efforts to get on the end of it before the away side were up in arms when referee Andrews only flashed a yellow card in Jonny Addis’ direction following the defender’s unceremonious upending of McMurray as he threatened to race clear.

The best — and last — chance of the evening fell Cliftonville’s way.

There were just two minutes left on the clock when Sean Moore dispossessed O’Rourke and threaded fellow substitute Joe Gormley in on goal but, from a narrow angle, he saw his point-blank effort blocked by keeper Tuffey and the spoils were shared.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Gormley 80), R Curran, McDonagh (Moore 75), Lowe, Doherty, Turner, Ronan Hale, Coates.

Unused subs: Talley, C Curran, Robinson, Traynor, Casey.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Weir, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, McKeown, Clarke, McMurray (Owens 90).

Unused subs: Murphy, Lecky, Ebbe, Snelgrove, Steele, Barr.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Chris Gallagher

Match rating: 4/10